When you take a minute to think about it, it's wild how much TV you can get for your money anymore. If you're out for a 4K set that doesn't take up an entire wall, we've got a great deal for you: today only, Best Buy's got a 43-inch Insignia Fire TV for 240 bucks, 20 percent cheaper than usual.

The 4K TV's got three HDMI ports and supports HDR (no Dolby Vision, though; just HDR 10). Despite (or maybe due in part to) its budget price, it's got a ton of positive reviews, sitting at 4.6 stars with more than 1,500 ratings at Best Buy.

This is a one-day deal, so if you've been looking for an entry-level 4K TV, don't dally. If you're willing to go open-box, you can save even more: Best Buy's got units as cheap as $204 (although that's subject to availability in your area). Follow the link below to check it out.