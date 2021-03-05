Welcome to Friday, everyone. Like most Fridays, we have a packed list today, with more than a few standouts. Most notably, Team 17 has put a bunch of titles on sale today, including The Escapists, an enjoyable prison-escape strategy game. Next up is OK Golf, a delightful mini-golf game that offers a unique low poly theme. Last up is Despotism 3k, a challenging management game. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold green text in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 17 temporarily free and 51 on-sale apps and games for the end of the week.
Free
Apps
- Audio Recorder $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- CPU Identifier Pro $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Widgets - CPU | RAM | Battery $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Games
- Monster Killer Pro - Assassin, Archer Hero Shooter $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Sword Warriors Premium: Heroes Fight - Epic Action $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Crazy Halloween Puzzle $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Empire Warriors Premium: Tower Defense Games $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Even and Odd Premium $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Healing Matching Puzzle $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- INFINITY THE BLOCK : HELL BOSS (OFFLINE IDLE) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Speed Math 2018 - Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Trigono - geometric brain boiling adventure $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Space Clock Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Star X 3D live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Caya Icon pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Bubbles Battery Indicator - Charging animation $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Star Launcher Prime 🔹 Customize, Fresh, Clean $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Sale
Apps
- Serverless Bluetooth Keyboard & Mouse Premium $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Classic eReader - book reader $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Nature Sound Simulator $4.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Prometheus News Feeds - your daily news provider $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Blue Light Filter & Night Mode - Night Shift Pro $4.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Drink Water Reminder Pro - Water Tracker $4.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Earth 3D - World Atlas $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- FolderSync Pro $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Ultra GPS Logger $8.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in ?
Games
- Castles of Mad King Ludwig $7.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 9 hours
- Aveyond 1: Rhen's Quest $5.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 1 day
- Masters Gallery by Reiner Knizia $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Aveyond 3-1: Lord of Twilight $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Puzlogic $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- 1941 Frozen Front Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Clouds & Sheep Premium $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Guns'n'Glory Heroes Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Quell Zen $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Rebel Cops $7.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Arrog $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- OUT OF THE BOX | Life Simulation Puzzle Adventure $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- OVIVO - Black and White Platformer Game $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Shattered Plane: Turn-Based Strategy Game $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- The Dew $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Word Search Super Pro (Ad Free) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Alien Shooter 2 - Reloaded $4.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Cat Lady - The Card Game $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Deathtrap Dungeon Trilogy $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Despotism 3k $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- DISTRAINT: Deluxe Edition $4.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Fighting Fantasy Legends $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Flockers $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Front Armies [RTS] $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Mindcell $5.00 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Mystic Vale $5.49 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- OK Golf $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Penarium $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Sheltered $5.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Talisman $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Talisman: Origins $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- The Escapists: Prison Escape $6.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- The Escapists 2: Pocket Breakout $6.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Dark Parables: Queen of Sands (Full) $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in ?
- Danse Macabre: Deadly Deception (Full) $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in ?
- Endurance: infection in space (Premium) $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- Rogue-like Princess : OFFLINE PIXEL RPG $2.52 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
Icon packs & customization
- Vera Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Oxigen Transparent Dark - Icon Pack $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Oxigen Transparent Light - Icon Pack $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Sonnambula - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Flora : Material Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
