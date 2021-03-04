The release of the OnePlus 9 series might be on the horizon, but older OnePlus phones still have specs that allow them to compete with today's flagships. The OnePlus 7T debuted back in 2019 with 128GB of storage, 8GB of RAM, and a hefty 3800mAh battery, and right now it's on sale for just $349.99 at B&H — a price that's $50 cheaper than OnePlus's own current clearance deal.

With a triple camera setup on the rear, 30W Warp Charging capabilities, and an in-display fingerprint reader that works great while wearing a mask, this phone is still solid daily driver material. Not only does the 7T still offer a high-powered spec sheet, but it also will be running the latest version Android before too long. The device is next up on OnePlus's software update schedule, and it received its third Android 11 open beta recently.

The 7T is on sale at OnePlus's own website right now for $399, but this deal from B&H undercuts it by a margin of fifty bucks. It's not the absolute lowest price we've seen, but it's still some substantial savings. This is a brand-new, factory unlocked version of the phone, so it'll receive update straight from OnePlus and will work on GSM carriers like T-Mobile and AT&T.

Check out our full review for the complete rundown on the device, and head to the link below to take advantage of this deal before it expires.