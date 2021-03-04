Last year, ViacomCBS (the newly formed entity from the Viacom and CBS merger) announced that it would relaunch its All Access streaming service in 2021 with a new name, Paramount+. The new service is now finally available and even app store listings have been modified to reflect the change.

The all-new Paramount+ streaming service offers a very similar experience to CBS All Access and customers will be able to watch thousands of shows from CBS, MTV, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, and VH1. The platform will also include a lot of original content — it already has three originals at launch: MTV's The Real World Homecoming, The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run and docuseries For Heaven's Sake.

For those wanting their live TV, CBS, CBSN, CBS Sports HQ, and ET Live channels are included — this will cover sporting events like the UEFA Champions League, PGA golf and the NFL.

If you're looking to try out the new streaming service, there's a 30-day free trial available until March 31. Following that, you'll have to pay $5.99/month for the Limited Commercials plan (a new $4.99 tier is set to arrive in June) or $9.99 for the Commercial Free plan. Either subscription will allow you to stream on three devices simultaneously, but offline viewing is constrained to the more expensive plan.

Separately, we're also seeing the release of a new CBS app for free streaming that includes extra content available when using your cable-company login.