Android 12 is now upon us — or, at least, the first Developer Preview is. We've seen all the in-your-face easily visible changes, the subtle tweaks, the deeply hidden features, and everything in between. There's still plenty left to discover between changes still in development and upcoming releases. In some cases, not even Google fully knows how things will turn out later this year. But, in the meantime, here's everything we've spotted in Android 12 so far.

For a bit of context, Android 12 DP1 is merely our first and earliest glimpse at Google's upcoming adjustments for the platform. At least 7-8 more builds are planned before the final release, so we've barely touched the surface of what to expect when Android 12 lands later this year, and everything we've seen is subject to change. Although we can pick out the direction certain features may be heading in, our understanding is incomplete. Much of our current knowledge is based on "hidden" features (presumably, still in development) that have been manually enabled, and they even have a whole section just below. In short: It's very early, and everything we know could change at the drop of a hat.

Note that the organizational logic for the features listed below is also subject to change. As new releases land, different categories may ultimately be more appropriate. Expect to see individual features shuffled around between sections over time — the "Hidden" features probably won't stay hidden forever.

What's new? The list below is currently up to date as of Android 12 DP1. Note that some sections are a little lean on content. That's primarily because the things that will plump them out are still hidden — and, therefore, listed in the "Hidden" category until they make an official appearance. Still, depending on how you count, there are over 70 features as of DP1, which is more than usual for the first preview. In the future, we'll be noting new additions to our changelog up here in this section, letting you quickly and easily parse changes between releases. But as of now, everything on the list is new. To keep things brief in the meantime, changes are simply listed below.

The Android 12 feature list

Entirely new Android 12 features

Android 12 is known internally as Snow Cone: Tasty treats are dead, long live the tasty treats.

Reduce bright colors accessibility toggle: A new quick-settings toggle to reduce bright colors (previously called "Reduce brightness") was spotted in development for Android 12, and is live as of DP1.

Emergency SOS: Press the power button five times quickly and you can trigger an iOS-like emergency call countdown.

"Hidden" and upcoming Android 12 features

Visual changes

New blue Settings: Potentially tied to Android 12's theming system (and, therefore, it could be subject to change), but Android 12 has a new blue-ish look to the Settings menu.

New toggles: Android 12 rolled out a visual redesign for big top-of-list category toggles that include a secondary icon indicator for their state beyond color and position — potentially useful for accessibility, especially if the upcoming theme system doesn't play nice with colorblind-confusable colors.

Custom notifications can no longer theme the entire notification: Android 12 changes the customizable area for notifications to be a little smaller, ensuring greater consistency with other visual elements like app name/header and expanding/collapsing indicators.

Android 12 lets you hide/mask the hole punch on the Pixel 5: Pretty self-explanatory, but Android 12 allows you set the display cutout setting in developer options to "Hide" for the Pixel 5, 4a, and 4a 5G, making the status bar black and solid in a way that hides it.

Dark theme is no longer AMOLED black: Android 12 makes things gray again, perfect for emphasizing every inconsistency in your smartphone's OLED display at minimum brightness at night. (Not a fan, if you can't tell.)

Privacy and security changes

Modifications to existing features