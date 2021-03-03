Brave, the desktop and mobile browser based on Chromium code, is gaining a lot of steam. Its stated mission of protecting privacy and blocking malicious advertising resonates with a lot of users, particularly those who are growing weary of Google's track record on both. Brave's latest move is an acquisition of Tailcat, a small open source search engine out of Europe.

The rebranded Brave Search will be the result. Brave's introductory post lists a set of tenets, focusing on privacy, a lack of targeted advertising, and transparency for the algorithm. That last one is crucial, contrasting with the black box that is Google's search algorithm and the problematic links it has with the company's advertising and services. The search team published an academic-ish paper (PDF link) outlining its goals. They which include a system of complex filters called "Goggles" provided by independent sources, both corporate and private. Essentially, users would be able to choose from a variety of modifiers that would change how the algorithm ranks content, seeing behind the curtain at every step.

Other features of the upcoming search engine include a paid, ad-free option, open access to the engine for other platforms and search engines, and of course, deep integration with the Brave browser itself. The most interesting parts of Brave Search don't exist yet—and as of today, Tailcat isn't operating either. Right now Brave is offering a signup page and a waitlist. There's no indication of when Brave Search will be available, either in a limited capacity or to the public.