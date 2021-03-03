The Pixel 4a 5G has always been one of the most affordable 5G options around since it debuted last year, but the phone has received a number of discounts recently. Its price fell to $449.99 at most retailers at the start of this week, and now T-Mobile is dropping the price a full hundred bucks lower, making it available to subscribers new and old for just $349.99.

The Pixel 5 may have one number up on the Pixel 4a 5G, but the plastic build of the former was more perfect in the eyes of our own Ryne Hager, who dubbed it his favorite phone of 2020. And for less than $350, it's a pretty killer value.

Any T-Mobile subscriber can get the device at that price; there's no fancy red tape like needing to open a new line. Even prepaid subscribers can get in on the fun! Of course, if you aren't yet a T-Mobile member, you'll have to become one in order to get access to this special price.

If you're already a member of the magenta mass, or think you can be persuaded to open a new line with the company that made a 5G cake, then hit the link below and head over to T-Mobile's site to check out the Pixel 4a 5G for just $349.99. And if you're like me and already in a relationship with a different cellular service, remember that you can still take advantage of the Pixel's price drop from earlier this week.