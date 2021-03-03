Samsung is working hard on letting users know that it's serious about providing software updates. Last year, the South Korean smartphone giant promised three major Android OS updates for its flagships, and it recently beat Google at its own game by guaranteeing four years of security updates for a bunch of its recent smartphones. Making it easier for consumers to know what to expect, Samsung just added a few devices to its security update schedule, some that haven't even been launched.
The Samsung Galaxy A52 5G and the XCover 5 were added to the monthly update schedule, but the latter has since been removed. This probably signals that the phones aren't too far from being announced — we recently saw some renders of the A52 5G.
Image: SamMobile
These aren't the only additions, though. The Galaxy A32 and the Galaxy F62 have both been added to the quarterly update track. There have been a couple of downgrades too. The Samsung Galaxy M10 and M20 have been moved from the quarterly update list to the "other regular" list (read: infrequent).
- Source:
- Samsung
