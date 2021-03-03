When we reviewed the Sony WH-1000XM4, we ranked them as the best product in their category. Sadly, they cost a whopping $350, which can be a roadblock for many. Thankfully, you can get them for just $228 today, provided you're willing to buy a refurbished product.

The headphones feature Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity as well as a 3.5mm jack, which is useful in case you run out of battery. This shouldn't happen very often, though, thanks to their impressive 30-hour playback time, which can even be extended to 38 hours if you turn ANC off. You'd probably want to keep it on, though, as it's one of the best on the market and filters out unwanted noise.

The WH-1000XM4 also feature a USB Type-C port for charging, together with an NFC chip for fast pairing. The headphones are controlled using the touchpad, and they can automatically pause your music when you remove them. Most importantly, they come with multipoint support, allowing you to connect two devices simultaneously.

The listing says the WH-1000XM4 are refurbished by Sony or an approved refurbisher, which should mean they're safe to use. If you're fine with that shortcoming, use the link below to snatch them today while supplies last.