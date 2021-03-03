Android as an ecosystem is lacking any one de facto wearable accessory. Whereas iOS users enjoy exclusive access to the best smartwatch you can buy, we Android loyalists have to do a little research to choose from a staggering number of smartwatches and fitness trackers (and yes, iPhone owners can use these devices, too — but there's not much reason for them to).

But we here at Android Police have done the legwork for you! Here, for your convenience, is a selection of the very best wearables you can get for your Android phone.

Samsung Galaxy Watch3

The Galaxy Watch3 is a great wearable that launched at a ridiculous price of $400. Thankfully, Samsung's products tend to drop in price pretty fast, and you can now regularly get a Watch3 for under $300 — a much more palatable sum.

It does all the normal smartwatch stuff: notifications, media control, activity tracking — it even monitors your blood oxygen saturation (although the accuracy with which it does that is questionable). It also runs Samsung's Tizen OS instead of Wear OS, which, considering the state of Google's wearable software, is probably a positive for most folks.

In his review, Corbin was pleased with the Watch3's performance and battery life, but recommended against buying it at full price. But now you don't have to! The base model has been available for $300 or less pretty frequently since late last year — and as of writing, you can pick one up for $250.

Fitbit Charge 4

If fitness is your focus and you don't want to spend an arm and a leg, Fitbit is still making a number of more-basic trackers that offer plenty of utility without being overly complex. Case in point: the Charge 4.

Released last year, the Fitbit Charge 4 offers characteristically robust fitness tracking and incredible battery life — up to a week on a charge with the always-on display option off — for just $150. It's not the cheapest fitness band you can buy, but you get what you pay for here.

In his review, Manual said that "if you prefer a light-weight, more classic fitness tracker over a full-blown, bulky smartwatch, the Charge 4 is the way to go."

Fitbit Versa 3

Interested in Fitbit, but want a bigger, smarter device? The Versa 3 is probably for you. You're losing the convenience a smaller tracker affords, but in exchange, you get a bigger screen, SpO2 monitoring, and Google Assistant integration.

It'll run you about 80 bucks more than the Charge 4, but the Versa 3 is a pretty great smartwatch in its own right. It also has excellent battery life — up to five days when you're not using the AOD. And it tracks everything the Charge does, plus blood oxygen saturation. Its Google Assistant integration is even better than what you get on Wear OS, too, with snappier, more reliable performance. I've continued using the Versa 3 since I reviewed it last year, and I'm predominately happy with it. The worst thing about it is a bizarre bug that makes changing watch faces a huge pain.

If you like the look but you want additional features, look into the Fitbit Sense. It's pricier, but it has a stainless steel case and some extra health monitoring tricks.

Skagen Jorn Hybird HR

If you're looking for a hassle-free smartwatch with great styling, the Skagen Jorn Hybrid HR may be up your alley. As you may have guessed from the name, it's a hybrid watch — meaning it's got analog hands over a digital display. That display is e-ink, which affords the watch an incredible two weeks of battery life per charge.

The watch's software is proprietary; it doesn't run Wear OS. Still, it can serve notifications, track your steps, and monitor your heart rate (hence the "HR" in the name). The e-ink portion of the display is also customizable, and it takes any standard strap that'll fit your size of choice.

"You get basic fitness tracking, a customizable watch face, decent notification mirroring, and music controls all in a sleek design," Corbin said in his review. "The addition of a smaller size is definitely a plus for people who don't want to wear massive watches, and best of all, you don't have to remember to charge the watch every night." The Jorn retails for $195.

Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 3

We didn't forget Wear OS. The TicWatch Pro 3 is a fantastic piece of hardware: it's the first watch to use Qualcomm's Snapdragon Wear 4100 chip, and it's got a 60Hz display, a rarity among wearables.

Aside from the Wear 4100 chip, the Pro 3's most interesting feature is what Mobvoi calls Dual Display; it's got a basic LCD panel built over its primary display that can be activated to save battery. With all the smart bits turned off and just the secondary display on, the watch can last up to a whole month on one charge — handy if you're running low on battery but want to stay abreast of the time (which is, you know, the primary function of a watch).

But as our review notes, it's not cheap: at $300, it's the priciest option on this list. Still, if you want a big, powerful Wear OS watch, this is probably your best bet for the time being.