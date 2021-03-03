Welcome to Wednesday, everyone. The middle of the week usually offers a lull in sales, and yet Square Enix is here to save the day with the current sale on The Last Remnant Remastered. If you require more RPG-goodness in your life, Evoland 2 is also available today at a solid discount. Of course, if you prefer causal puzzlers, then you should definitely check out the sale on Golf Peaks. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold green text in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 15 temporarily free and 34 on-sale apps and games for the middle of the week.
Free
Games
- 2 Player Quiz Pro $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Damn Little Town - Board Game $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Infinite Puzzle $4.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- New Math Puzzles for Geniuses 2021 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- [VIP]Missile Dude RPG: Offline tap tap Missile $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Defense Warrior Premium: Castle Battle Offline $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Dino Hunter : Deadly Dinosaurs Park $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Heroes Defender Fantasy - Epic Tower Defense Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Superhero Fruit Premium: Robot Wars Future Battles $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Tap Legend Premium: Hero Fight Offline $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Underwater Aqua Queen Master 3D: Scuba Adventures $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Pure Icon Pack: Minimalist & Colorful & Clean $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Hexanet White - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Ramka Frame - Icon pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Simple Clock Widget - Word Clock $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Sale
Apps
- Turkey Tech $4.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Blues Guitar Soloist $5.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- EvoWallet - Money Tracker [Premium] $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Money Manager - Expense Tracker, Personal Finance $3.49 -> $2.39; Sale ends in 7 days
- YoWindow Weather - Unlimited $9.99 -> $5.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Metal Calculator $1.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in ?
Games
- Global War Simulation PREMIUM - Strategy War Game $6.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Not Chess $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- SpellKeeper $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- A Street Cat's Tale : support edition $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Civilization Path $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Funny Animals! Zoo for toddler $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Golf Peaks $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- inbento $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- InfiniteCorp: Cyberpunk Decision-Based Card Game $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Takelshin $4.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Turn It On! $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Cartoon Hot Racer 3D Premium $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Evoland 2 $6.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Hero Siege: Pocket Edition $9.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Nimian Legends : Vandgels $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Perchang $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Warhammer Quest 2: The End Times $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Sudoku Ultimate PRO(No Ads)- Offline sudoku puzzle $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- THE LAST REMNANT Remastered $19.99 -> $13.99; Sale ends in ?
Icon packs & customization
- Hera Dark Icon Pack - Circle Shaped Dark Icons $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Asabura - Icon Pack $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Cubic Dark Mode - 3D Icon pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Flat 3D - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Oxigen Circle - Icon Pack $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Pixel Cubic 3D - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Wallspaper - 4K+ Amoled Vector Walls & Backgrounds $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Betta Fish 3D - 3D Live Wallpaper $1.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in ?
- DILIGENT - ICON PACK $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in?
