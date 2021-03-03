As is the new tradition, Google has just pushed out a quick bug-fixing update for the first Android 12 Developer Preview. The new DP1.1 release addresses problems ranging from Wi-Fi disconnection issues, system UI freezes, problems with the fingerprint sensor, and random reboots.
The full changelog is just below:
Android 12 Developer Preview 1.1 (March 2021)
This minor update to Android 12 Developer Preview 1 includes the following fixes:
- Fixed an issue where on some devices, the device intermittently disconnected from Wi-Fi even when the Wi-Fi signal was strong.
- Fixed an issue where on some devices, the device displayed a "System UI keeps stopping" message if the user tried to take a screenshot by pressing Power + Volume Down from the Lock screen.
- Fixed an issue with partial wake locks that could cause excessive battery drain.
- Fixed an issue where a device's fingerprint reader could become unresponsive when the device was suspended, requiring the user to unlock their device using another method.
- Fixed an issue where the Settings app could crash if the user tried to access app notification settings.
- Fixed an issue where the system UI could freeze after the user updated the device.
- Fixed an issue where the CellBroadcastReceiver app could not obtain the
android.permission.BROADCAST_CLOSE_SYSTEM_DIALOGSpermission, causing emergency alerts to crash.
- Fixed an issue that could cause some devices to reboot intermittently.
- Fixed an issue that could cause some devices to reboot after the user unlocked the device using their PIN.
Unnamed here, the security patch level has also been updated to March 2021 — DP1 was originally February.
I can't say I ran into any of these named issues while using Android 12 DP1, but all of these fixes address what would be noteworthy problems if experienced, including several potential random reboot issues, internet connectivity problems, battery drain, broken fingerprint sensors, and general jank. At least one of us at Android Police had some problems with random crashes and a phone on DP1 locking up in certain circumstances.
Today we released a patch for Android 12 Developer Preview 1 to address a small number of issues reported by developers. If you’re running DP1, watch for an update soon or visit https://t.co/MASaM0SoWj for the latest Pixel downloads.
Release notes ↓ https://t.co/rAx3DW1w4R pic.twitter.com/HJ2x3cAkVV
— Android Developers (@AndroidDev) March 3, 2021
Google may have snuck some feature changes in DP1.1, and more hidden details may yet be spotted as well. Given this is very clearly a bug-fixing update, though, I wouldn't expect to see too much new coverage.
Google kicked off this in-between bug-fixing update tradition for Android pre-releases last year, so expect to see more of these going forward. The version increment this time around is smaller than it was last year as well. Based on this numerical preparation for more granularity, we may see more regular in-between updates for future previews and betas. We'll just have to wait and see.
The update is already rolling out via the traditional means, so folks that have flashed DP1 should see it available the next time they check for updates. New OTA images have also been pushed to the Developer Preview downloads page, so you can also manually install it on the Pixel 3, 3a, 4, and 4a series, as well as the Pixel 5.
