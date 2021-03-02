Google might be done producing its own games for Stadia, but the company is still working with other developers and publishers to expand Stadia's catalog. PixelJunk Raiders (a Stadia exclusive) arrived on the platform yesterday, and now two more titles are available on Stadia with another on the way.

First up is It came from space and ate our brains, a top-down shooter with bright visuals and four-player local multiplayer developed by Triangle Studios. The game originally appeared on PC in 2015, and can be purchased for $14.99 on Stadia, the same amount as the usual Steam price.

Monster Jam Steel Titans 2 is also arriving today, as a simultaneous release across Stadia, PC, Xbox One, PS4, and Nintendo Switch. You can pick from "38 of the greatest trucks in Monster Jam history" in 12 different stadiums and game modes. It costs $39.99 on the Stadia store.

Finally, Saints Row: The Third Remastered will show up on Stadia on March 5th. It's an action-adventure title originally released in 2011 to generally positive reviews, and the remastered version arrived on PS4, Xbox One, and Windows in May 2020.

Besides the new games, Google is also having a sale on the Watch Dogs series and various titles published by THQ Nordic. The full list of discounts is below, and as usual, Stadia Pro members get lower prices:

Darksiders Genesis – $25.99 USD or $23.99 USD with Stadia Pro

Destroy All Humans! – $31.99 USD or $29.99 USD with Stadia Pro

SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated – $23.99 or $22.49 USD with Stadia Pro

Chronos: Before the Ashes – $23.99 USD or $22.49 USD with Stadia Pro

Monster Jam Steel Titans – $22.49 USD or $20.99 USD with Stadia Pro

WATCH_DOGS STANDARD EDITION – $9.99 USD or $6.99 with Stadia Pro

WATCH_DOGS COMPLETE EDITION – $14.84 USD or $9.89 USD with Stadia Pro

WATCH_DOGS SEASON PASS – $7.14 USD or $5.19 USD with Stadia Pro

Watch_Dogs® 2 – $17.49 USD or $9.99 USD with Stadia Pro

WATCH_DOGS 2 ULTIMATE EDITION – $31.49 USD or $17.99 USD with Stadia Pro

WATCH_DOGS 2 ULTIMATE SEASON PASS – $21.99 USD or $15.99 USD with Stadia Pro

Watch Dogs: Legion – $38.99 USD or $29.99 USD with Stadia Pro

Watch Dogs: Legion - Gold Edition – $64.99 USD or $49.99 USD with Stadia Pro

Watch Dogs: Legion - Ultimate Edition –- $77.99 USD or $59.99 USD with Stadia Pro

More details about the new games and sales is available at the source link below.