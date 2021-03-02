Samsung is doing a good job updating its devices to Android 11 so far, updating many of them ahead of the schedule the company published last year. It's the Tab S6's turn today, picking up One UI 3.1 and the March security patch in the process.
Like the Tab S7, the S6 is skipping One UI 3.0 and jumping straight to the latest version, making this a significant update for the tablet. As well as the standard One UI 3.1 features, tablets are getting extras of their own, such as becoming a second screen or a drawing pad for select Samsung laptops running Windows 10.
The update is available now for the LTE model in Germany as build number T865XXU4CUB7 and weighs in at 2.2GB, so you'll want to make sure you have enough space. The Wi-Fi variant shouldn't be too far behind, and the update should reach other countries soon.
- Source:
- AllAboutSamsung
- Via:
- XDA Developers
