It would appear that two Crash Bandicoot fans (Jump Button and Motwera) have uncovered an upcoming mobile Crash Bandicoot game through a Facebook search. Currently, there is a survey available for the supposed Crash Bandicoot Mobile title on StoreMaven (a mobile growth website) that mentions the game isn't available yet while simultaneously asking for input to improve the game's development. So while the existence of Crash Bandicoot Mobile has yet to be confirmed by King, the recent leak from Jump Button and Motwera looks pretty convincing.
Besides the StoreMaven survey link that shows Crash Bandicoot Mobile's icon and that it's coming from King, Jump Button and Motwera have leaked three blurry pics that provide a few hints of what everyone may be able to expect from the game, should it materialize. Clearly, running, jumping, and sliding is how you will interact with the title, much like any auto-runner out there, and it would also appear that there will be some sort of base-building mechanic, because clearly auto-running isn't enough to keep people coming back to a game over and over, and so a grind is necessary, like building and upgrading a base.
Suffice to say, Crash Bandicoot Mobile looks exactly like a title I would expect to come from the creators of the Candy Crush series, especially now that Activision owns King. There's already a mass of endless/auto-runners available on the Play Store, and somehow I doubt King or Activision are the visionaries that will manage to turn this stale genre on its head. This most likely means we can expect the same tired gameplay formula we've seen time and time again, all wrapped up in an endless base-building grind that will undoubtedly be connected to the title's in-app purchases. Of course, King has yet to confirm the game even exists, and my guesswork could be way off the mark, so at this point, I'd say it's best to take all of this with a grain of salt until official details come to light.
King has soft launched Crash Bandicoot Mobile in select regions
Back in February, two Crash Bandicoot fans uncovered a potential Crash Bandicoot game aimed at mobile, and even though it was clear the title was under development, there was no way to know if the game would ever officially see the light of day. Well, as of today, it looks like Crash Bandicoot Mobile is indeed coming to Android thanks to the fact that the title was just soft-launched in Malaysia. This means those that live in Malaysia can jump into the endless runner right now since it's free-to-play, though current reviews mention that they can't move beyond the tutorial, so clearly, there are still some bugs that need to be addressed.
While King has yet to make an official statement about the existence of Crash Bandicoot Mobile, today's appearance on the Play Store is proof enough the game exists, and ideally should be launching soon since it's already available as a soft-launch title in select regions. Now, we don't know if the game will be released worldwide, though it's clear it's available is in English, so it should, at the very least, see a Western release. We also don't know how the game will be monetized, and even though the current Play Store listing doesn't mention in-app purchases, I have a feeling King is going to monetize the game just as aggressively as the rest of its catalog.
So there you have it. King has soft-launched Crash Bandicoot Mobile in Malaysia (and possibly other regions), which shows development is moving along. Hopefully, King will release some official information sometime soon so that we'll all have a better idea when to expect the official release of Crash Bandicoot Mobile on Android.
Crash Bandicoot: On the Run is the official name for King's upcoming endless runner
Crash Bandicoot: On the Run! Coming directly to your phone. Classic bosses, new levels and custom skins. Get ready to run wild! 🥭 #CrashOnTheRun pic.twitter.com/UZIM1zq6j8
— Crash Bandicoot: On the Run (@CrashOnTheRun) July 9, 2020
This past April, King soft-launched a Crash bandicoot auto-runner on Android in select territories, and today King has finally announced the game through social media as well as a website and Play Store listing.
The game is officially titled Crash Bandicoot: On the Run, and since it just popped up on the Play Store, you can pre-register for a release announcement. If you choose to pre-reg, you'll unlock an exclusive Blue Hyena skin whenever the game is released, though we still don't know when the game will officially arrive. As far as gameplay is concerned, we know that the game is an auto-runner and that you'll gather ingredients on your runs to craft weapons. Beyond that, I've heard rumors that On the Run is relatively dull and only offers a few levels, so let's hope that King will have polished the tile beyond its soft-launch content whenever the game is released.
King reveals Crash Bandicoot: On the Run will arrive spring 2021
Crash Bandicoot as you've always known him... but where you've never seen him before. Coming Spring 2021 to your mobile. 100 Hours+ gameplay, 50 Bosses & 12 Lands! 🥭 Pre-register now! https://t.co/HtWywHvs90 pic.twitter.com/rD0opp9dfV
— Crash Bandicoot: On the Run (@CrashOnTheRun) October 27, 2020
This past July (2020), King finally opened pre-registration for Crash Bandicoot: On the Run, an upcoming endless runner that had been leaked by a few fans back in February (2020). Well, it would appear the game is still under development, though King has revealed it will officially arrive in spring 2021.
King announced this loose launch date early this morning after the iOS listing revealed the release date as March 25th sometime yesterday. Of course, it's worth keeping in mind that Apple App Store expected release dates are often used as placeholders, but now that King has officially revealed in a tweet that Crash Bandicoot: On the Run will arrive this spring (2021), it's probably a safe bet to expect the game to launch on the Play Store the same days as it's released on iOS, which is supposed to be March 25th (2021).
Today's tweet also revealed that Crash Bandicoot: On the Run should offer 100's of hours of gameplay (a bold claim for an endless runner) while also offering 50 separate boss fights that will span across the game's 12 worlds. Beyond that, there's a new gameplay trailer available, and the iffy framerate may be a clue as to why it's taking King so long to release this game. Still, if you're eager to get your hand on Crash Bandicoot: On the Run, feel free to pre-register through the Play Store widget at the bottom of the page.
Crash Bandicoot: On the Run will land on Android this month
Above, you can view the latest trailer for Crash Bandicoot: On the Run, an auto-runner developed by King, the creators of Candy Crush. The last time we heard about On the Run was in October of 2020 when King announced the game would arrive sometime in spring 2021. While we already knew the listed date for the Apple App Store version was March 25th, today, King has officially confirmed that this will indeed be the release date for both Android and iOS.
So if you'd like to pre-register to receive a notification when the game goes live, you can navigate to the appropriate Play Store listing through the widget at the bottom of the page.
Press Release
Crash Bandicoot: On the Run!TM Set To Launch Worldwide On Mobile March 25th
Sign up early for this brand-new mobile adventure on iOS and Android to receive an exclusive mobile blue Hyena Skin on launch day
NEW YORK / LONDON, March 2, 2021 – King, a leading interactive entertainment company for the mobile world, today confirmed that the eagerly anticipated Crash Bandicoot: On the Run!™ is set to release globally onto mobile on March 25, 2021.
Crash Bandicoot: On the Run! is a brand-new mobile adventure that will transform the runner genre with unforgettable Crash gameplay and social features that add depth and progression to the game. Drawing on inspiration from the best of the Crash Bandicoot™ franchise which is celebrating its 25 year anniversary, gamers will experience classic characters, bosses, enemies and lands all wrapped up in a new mobile game that they can play on the go.
In Crash Bandicoot: On the Run!, the dastardly Dr. Neo Cortex has returned to take control of the multiverse, with the help of his maniacal mutagen henchmen. Only Crash and his sister Coco can save the day and put a stop to their plans. Fans will immediately recognize regions from previous Crash Bandicoot games, such as Temple Ruins, Turtle Woods, Bear It and more.
Players can sign up early for Crash Bandicoot: On the Run! on Android and iOS to receive an exclusive mobile Blue Hyena Skin on launch day – a fun and exotic skin which fans may remember from the Crash franchise. For more information, visit www.CrashOnTheRun.com.
