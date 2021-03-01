The OnePlus 8 Pro is nearing a year old at this point, but it's still the most high-end device the company has released (the 8T never had a Pro variant). The phone has been available for $799 for a while, but now OnePlus is sweetening the deal by knocking an extra $100 off the price tag and throwing in a pair of OnePlus Buds Z at no extra cost — a $50 value.

With the OnePlus 8 Pro, you're getting a Snapdragon 865 chipset, a 6.8-inch 120Hz AMOLED screen, 12GB RAM, 256GB of storage, three rear cameras (48MP main, 48MP ultrawide, 8MP telephoto), a 16MP selfie camera, a 4,510mAh battery, and limited 5G support. It's worth highlighting that this is the upper-tier OP8 Pro, not the entry-level model that had 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

If you're interested in more details, check out our original reviews of the OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus Buds Z. You also can snag $10 off accessories bought with the phone if you use our referral code.