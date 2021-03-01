This story was originally published and last updated

The OnePlus 8 Pro is nearing a year old at this point, but it's still the most high-end device the company has released (the 8T never had a Pro variant). The phone has been available for $799 for a while, but now OnePlus is sweetening the deal by knocking an extra $100 off the price tag and throwing in a pair of OnePlus Buds Z at no extra cost — a $50 value.

With the OnePlus 8 Pro, you're getting a Snapdragon 865 chipset, a 6.8-inch 120Hz AMOLED screen, 12GB RAM, 256GB of storage, three rear cameras (48MP main, 48MP ultrawide, 8MP telephoto), a 16MP selfie camera, a 4,510mAh battery, and limited 5G support. It's worth highlighting that this is the upper-tier OP8 Pro, not the entry-level model that had 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

If you're interested in more details, check out our original reviews of the OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus Buds Z. You also can snag $10 off accessories bought with the phone if you use our referral code.

This deal from last week is now even better. Enter coupon code 8PRO100OFF at checkout to take an extra $100 off, bringing the total down to $699 (plus tax). It's not immediately obvious how to enter the coupon code — you'll have to add it as a "voucher." Still, the end result is the same.