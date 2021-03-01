Today is Pixel update day. As we wait for Google's official details for what could be a Feature Drop update, given the usual every-three-months schedule, Verizon has confirmed that the update should start rolling out later today.
As usual, Verizon's changelogs are woefully short, but they do confirm that the March 2021 update will be rolling out soon. Occasionally, Google pushes back its first-monday-of-the-month schedule to the second monday if that lands on the first of the month, though that happens more often in the case of holidays.
When it lands and based on the devices listed at Verizon's site, the update should be available for all currently supported Pixel devices, including the Pixel 3 series, Pixel 3a series, Pixel 4 series, Pixel 4a series, and Pixel 5, though certain device and carrier combinations could be delayed — it sometimes happens.
