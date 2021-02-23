Stadia's $10-a-month premium subscription, Stadia Pro, includes access to an ever-expanding catalog of games at no additional cost. The selection of redeemable games varies — Google adds a few each month, and sometimes removes some. Here, for your convenience, we've compiled a handy list of all the games you can claim right now.

Click any linked game title to open it in Stadia on desktop or mobile.

New games for March 2021 Games added to Pro in March: PixelJunk Raiders AVICII Invector Pac-Man Mega Tunnel Battle Reigns

Games removed from Pro in March: Kine Secret Neighbor Monster Jam Steel Titans Outcasters (Available through March 2)



Any Pro games you claim stay in your library as long as you're a Pro subscriber. If you unsubscribe, you lose access — but you'll get it back if you resubscribe later. If you've enabled family sharing, members of your family group can access your Pro titles, even if they're not subscribed themselves.

On March 1, four new games were added to Stadia Pro: the platform-exclusive roguelike PixelJunk Raiders, rhythm game AVICII Invector, Pac-Man Mega Tunnel Battle, and medieval strategy card game Reigns. Four games left the rotation, too: Kine, Secret Neighbor, Monster Jam Steel Titans and Outcasters (which you can actually claim through March 2).

Including Destiny 2, Super Bomberman R Online, and Crayta (none of which require a subscription), Pro subscribers are able to claim a total of 31 games in March.

The following list includes all current and former Stadia Pro games. (Sort by availability to move expired games to the bottom.)

To get a sense of what's available on Stadia beyond freebies, check out our list of every single game on the platform. For any other questions, you can refer to our in-depth Stadia explainer.