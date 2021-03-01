Even though our phones' internal storage capacity is increasing, so are file sizes. This is why we may sometimes need a little extra space, and MicroSD cards are a convenient way of achieving this. In case you're looking for one, SanDisk's 200GB A1-rated Ultra card is down to $22.49 on Amazon, which is the lowest price it's ever been.

It features Class 10, UHS-I, and A1 ratings, meaning it offers excellent performance when loading apps and achieves transfer speeds of up to 100MB/s. It also ships with an adapter, which will be handy if you need to use it with a larger device, such as a computer.

If you're ready to get one, just use the link below to grab yours off Amazon.