Debuting as part of Samsung’s CES 2021 product lineup, the Galaxy Chromebook 2 feels more like a prequel to the original notebook and not a real successor. That’s mainly because Samsung had to cut a few too many corners to slash the starting price nearly in half, down to $549 this year. More than a month after its unveiling, the convertible Chromebook finally has a release date for the US: March 1. That means you can get one today.

As a refresher, the Galaxy Chromebook 2 is equipped with more modest internals and display specs when compared to its predecessor. You can configure the device with either an Intel Celeron or a Core i3 processor, and a 13.3-inch 1080p QLED display is our new default screen option (down from 4K OLED on the last year’s model). Though you can still use a USI stylus on that touchscreen, Samsung isn’t bundling any in this time around.

Best Buy and Samsung itself are selling the new Chromebooks in the eye-catching Fiesta Red and more modest Mercury Gray finishes. The base Celeron model gets you 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage for $549, while the i3 variant with double the RAM and storage capacity costs $699. Samsung is sweetening the pot with $30 instant in-store credit for orders placed between now and March 14 — pre-order customers got $50.