OnePlus pushed a minor Oxygen OS 10 bugfix update to the Nord last week, which made us assume that Android 11 might be a little further out than we all hoped. But the company is starting the week with excellent news for Nord owners: Android 11 is rolling out to the handset starting today.
Some of the most notable interface changes.
The stable release has arrived about two months after the first Open Beta of Oxygen OS 11 hit the public, and it packs all the goodies you would expect from Android 11. There's the controversial facelift OnePlus introduced with its latest Oxygen OS version, the dedicated dark mode toggle (finally!), an optional always-on ambient display, and all the rest of the changes introduced to Android 11 by Google like the new media controls, conversations and bubbles, and a redesigned power button menu with smart home controls and Google Pay.
Changelog:
- System
- Update to Android 11 version
- The brand new UI design brings you a more comfortable experience with various optimizations of details
- Optimized the stability of some third-party apps and improved experience
- Ambient Display
- Newly added Insight clock style, a joint creation with Parsons School of Design. It will change according to the phone usage data (Go to: Settings – Customization – Clock on ambient display)
- Newly added the Canvas always-on display, which can extract the subject's outline from any photo and display it on your lock screen (Go to: Settings – Customization – Wallpaper – Canvas – Choose photo preview and it can be generated automatically)
- Dark Mode
- Added the shortcut key for Dark Mode, pull down the quick setting to enable.
- Now supporting automatically turn on feature & customize time range. (Go to: Settings – Display – Dark Mode – Turn on automatically – Automatically enable from sunset to sunrise / Custom time range)
- Shelf
- Brand new shelf UI
- Newly added a weather widget with smarter animation effect
- Gallery
- Newly added the Story feature, which can automatically create the weekly stories by using your local photos and videos
- Optimized the loading speed to improve the image preview experience
OnePlus says the 2.77GB big update is starting to roll out today, but if you're particularly impatient, you can try your luck with the third-party Oxygen Updater app that automatically downloads the latest OTA files for you and walks you through applying it.
- Source:
- OnePlus
