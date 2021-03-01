For owners of OnePlus 7 and 7T series phones, the wait for the Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 update has been endless. Yesterday we got one step closer, though, as OnePlus released the third Open Beta for the upcoming software release, featuring a pair of identical changelogs loaded with bug-fixes and bringing us one step closer to a stable release.

The full changelog for OxygenOS 11 Open Beta 3 on the 7 and 7T series is just below:

System Optimized the effect of unlocking animation Fixed the issue of slow charging rate in some cases Fixed the lagging issue when playing screen-recorded videos Fixed the small probability failure issue with the Double Tap to Wake Fixed the issue that Netflix could not play HD videos

Bluetooth Fixed the silent issue when the Bluetooth transport protocol is changed to AptX

Network Improved the stability of the Wi-Fi connection and reduce Internet outages



Among the included changes are a fix for HD video playback in Netflix, improved charging speeds in certain circumstances, AptX Bluetooth audio fixes, and better Wi-Fi stability. OnePlus also notes that there's currently a bug with the always-on display feature that increases power consumption past what you'd expect when it's enabled, but a fix is expected in an upcoming release.

The company also notes that the update isn't yet available for the OnePlus 7 or 7T, though they will "follow shortly."

The newer OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro series also got a new Open Beta update with a smaller changelog, including February security patches and a couple minor improvements.

System Adjusted the layout of the emergency rescue in the password lock screen Fixed the issue that the Horizon light has a small probability of failing to turn on Updated Android Security Patch to 2021.02

Camera Optimized the stability



OnePlus has only a vague schedule for when a Stable OxygenOs 11 release will land for the 7 and 7T series. The phones originally ran into a data decryption issue which delayed development at the end of last year, but we're slowly getting closer with each Open Beta release. Just earlier today, the OnePlus Nord picked up its Android 11 update, and older OnePlus phones got a slightly early taste of OxygenOS 11 via the launcher update that rolled out back in January.