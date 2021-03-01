Nostalgia can be a powerful marketing tool, and it looks like the folks behind Google Photos have caught onto this. Following some of the earlier customized collections of memories the app has been offering up for users, Google Photos is picking up a couple new stories focusing on scenic sunsets and bar games: "The magic hour" and "Let's play."

If those names didn't drop any hints, the first memory revolves around the golden hour and showcases some brilliant hues that you may have captured during sunrises or sunsets. This is the most picturesque set of memories that Google Photos has shown me yet.

The second memory, "Let's play," should not be mistaken for the "Out to play" memory that we've seen before. As 9to5Google points out, it showcases pictures of popular bar games like pool, billiards, and snooker. Considering that bar nights don't come up quite as often now, this one may be a little bittersweet.

Image: 9to5Google

Like most other memories, you may not see either one of these just yet, even though you may have enough pictures in each category to warrant them. Keep an eye out for these and more as Google is always whipping up new collections.