Samsung is transitioning to a next-gen platform for its SmartThings smart home system. Unfortunately, that means that a lot of the old hardware isn't going to work ...which includes the SmartThings Link USB dongle that lets it integrate with the Nvidia Shield. Samsung made the announcement about shifting support last year, and now we learn it's formally ending things for the Link effective June 30th.

That info was sent to SmartThings Link owners, including our tipster, via email. Without support for SmartThings Link, Samsung's smart home system won't be able to access the Shield, and vice versa. That's bad news for users who've built their home integration around SmartThings, though that's probably a tiny number of people compared to those who've done the same with Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, or Apple HomeKit. Shield's integration with Assistant for voice commands and smart home functionality is extensive.

Users of the SmartThings Link will also lose direct access to Zigbee and Z-Wave devices. Samsung is offering discounts to some users for a new third-gen SmartThings Hub for their trouble, but there's no indication of when (or if) support for the new API system will come to the Shield. We've reached out to Nvidia for comment and will update this post with any response.