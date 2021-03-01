The March Pixel Drop isn't the only Google Pixel-related thing that's dropping: if you've been looking at grabbing a Pixel 4a 5G, you can look forward to a nice price drop, too! And it's available pretty much anywhere you can buy the unlocked version of the phone.

It's the phone that's bigger (and better, in our opinion) than the Pixel 4a and Pixel 5 with a 6.2" FHD OLED display with sub-6GHz 5G network access thanks to its Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset. It also has 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, a 3,885mAh battery, and dual rear cameras (12MP wide and 16MP ultra-wide) plus a reliable fingerprint sensor and a headphone jack. It's also awaiting the first of its three guaranteed annual OS updates.

Originally selling for $500, Google is now pushing things down to $449 at most if not all participating retailers. The great thing about that is if you're participating in a loyalty program for one retailer, you can tip your share towards it with this purchase. We've got purchase links below.

If you want to tap into the best mobile software that Google has to offer without paying out your nose for it, now's the time to take advantage.