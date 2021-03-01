Welcome to Monday, everyone. It looks like it was a busy weekend, and so we have more than a few notable sales to share with everyone. The first standout I'd like to highlight is 9th Dawn III, a fantastic action RPG that offers heaps of depth. Next, I have Rusted Warfare, one of the better RTS games on the platform. And last up is Icewind Dale, which goes on sale often, but is still one of the best CRPGs ever made. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold green text in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 25 temporarily free and 40 on-sale apps and games for the beginning of the week.
Free
Apps
- Space saving ABC keyboard $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Best U $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- CPUz Pro $5.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Football Pro: Soccer Scores, Football News, Videos $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Memorize: Learn Thai Words with Flashcards $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Filter Caller (Whitelist Edition) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in ?
Games
- College Days - Choices Visual Novel $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Hello Human $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Dragon Raid (Hardcore - idle rpg) $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Sword Knights : Idle RPG (Magic) $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Tap Town Premium (idle RPG) - Magic $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- The Rich King VIP - Amazing Clicker $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Warriors' Market Mayhem VIP : Offline Retro RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- 2021 NEW Math puzzles $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- College Days - Winter Break $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Defense Heroes Premium: Defender War Tower Defense $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Fire and Water - Platformer Game $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- The Last Maverick - Survival PRO $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Castle Defender Premium: Hero Idle Defense TD $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Let the Pharaoh FREE!!! $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- My Celestial Tree VIP - Unique Beautiful Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Sonny The Mad Man $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- WhamBam Warriors VIP - Puzzle RPG $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Asteroid $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Black Army Emerald - Icon Pack - Fresh dashboard $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
Sale
Apps
- Daily Workouts $24.99 -> $16.99; Sale ends in 7 hours
- Simply Yoga $19.99 -> $13.99; Sale ends in 7 hours
- LED Blinker Notifications Pro -AoD-Manage lights💡 $4.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 2 days
- Math Studio $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- CashBox Mobile $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- FDE.AI Pro [ROOT] + FPS meter $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- NoteLynX Pro Outliner Mindmap Wiki $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Scalar Pro — Most Advanced Scientific Calculator $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- World History $3.49 -> $2.29; Sale ends in 5 days
- GPS info premium +glonass $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- QuickTune 7 - Forza 7 Tuning Calculator $3.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- QuickTune H4 - Forza Horizon 4 Tuning Calculator $3.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Art-note $5.00 -> $2.99; Sale ends ?
Games
- 9th Dawn III RPG $9.99 -> $5.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Nostalgia.NES Pro (NES Emulator) $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Not Chess $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- 7Days: Offline Mystery Puzzle Interactive Novel $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Cannon Conquest (ALL UNLOCKS) $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Charlie the Duck $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Underworld Office: Offline Mystery Visual Novel $6.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Chess Trainer PRO - Repertoire Builder $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- ColEm Deluxe - Complete ColecoVision Emulator $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Mission Ammunition $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Rusted Warfare - RTS Strategy $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- TED squirrel adventure 2,5D Platformer Game $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Who Are You, Mr. Cooper? $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Paper Tales $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in ?
Icon packs & customization
- Velvet Thinq Black - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Velvet Thinq Dark - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Velvet Thinq White - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Teardrop Black - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Teardrop Dark - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Teardrop White - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Adaptive Pixel Black - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Adaptive Pixel Dark - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Adaptive Pixel White - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- AmoledPapers - vibrant wallpapers $1.59 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Orb - 3D Live Wallpaper $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Oreo - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
