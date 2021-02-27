multi-page article Page 1 Page 2

The Play Store doesn't always make it easy to find the games you're looking for, especially if you're on the hunt for games that appeal to children that aren't monetarily abusive. This is why I've taken the time to search the store for the best games for kids between the ages of 2-8, and so I've compiled this roundup to help everyone out. Keep in mind this is a running list, and so it's continually updated (now with a changelog at the bottom of each page). This is why I have a total of 65 games to share with everyone today, which are broken up between two pages (to ensure easy navigation on mobile), and the entire list is ordered by price. So no matter your child's needs, this roundup has you covered. Simply put, today's updated game roundup offers a fresh take on the best Android games available for kids between the ages of 2-8 in 2021.

Pokémon Playhouse

Unlike most of the Pokémon games on Android, Pokémon Playhouse is completely free and was entirely designed to appeal to children. Kids are free to interact with several different Pokémon while exploring various locations, and there's even a grooming aspect that's similar to what you would find in a Tamagotchi game. All in all, this is a casual exploration game that offers a few mini-games, all designed to target kids between the ages 3-5, so it is the perfect introduction to the property for children that can't yet read.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Molly of Denali: Learn about Nature and Community

Molly of Denali - Go on an Alaskan Adventure comes from PBS Kids, and is a tie-in product for the station's TV show of the same name. This is a kids game that targets children ages 4-8, and it offers mini games themed around the show where the player will explore nature. It's a free release that does not contain any in-app purchases or advertisements. So if you're looking for a fair game for children between the ages of 4-8, Molly of Denali - Go on an Alaskan Adventure is a safe choice.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Daniel Tiger for Parents

Daniel Tiger for Parents isn't necessarily something you would give to your kid to play, as it's more a guide to help parents discuss certain situations with their children in an approachable manner. You simply pick the subject you are looking to cover with your kid to then watch a video or listen to a song about said subject through the app itself. So while Daniel Tiger for Parents may not be a game per se, it still retains a lot of usefulness regarding children thanks to the media contained within. Oh, and be sure to check out the rest of the PBS KIDS apps and games, as they are all honestly monetized and kid-friendly.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Pet Bingo by Duck Duck Moose

Pet Bingo by Duck Duck Moose is an educational math game intended for children between the ages of 5-10. Not only is the title completely free to download and use, but it contains a whole slew of math skills to learn. This includes addition, subtraction, multiplication, division, measurements, and geometry. This way, your child should be covered no matter their current learning level. Plus, if you find you would like more content, you can simply check out the rest of Duck Duck Moose's excellent catalog.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Toca Kitchen 2

Toca Boca is one of those publishers that stick to their guns. Not only are all of their games free of advertisements and in-app purchases, but they are also open-ended and gender-neutral. Their most popular release Toca Kitchen 2, is, in my opinion, a perfect example of their ethical design. In the same vein as Cooking Mama, it is a fun little cooking game that allows kids to explore any wacky combination of food they can think of, to then serve it to an NPC for humorous results.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

The Cat in the Hat Invents: PreK STEM Robot Games

The Cat in the Hat Invents: PreK STEM Robot Games is an educational game designed to get kids interested in STEM, and it's completely free to play. Essentially, The Cat will engage your children to problem solve, which is a bit part of STEM, and of course, engineering tools will be used throughout so that your child grows accustomed to common terms for the field. Like most educational games, there are many mini-games to explore, which should keep players busy for a good while.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Khan Academy Kids: Free educational games & books

Khan Academy Kids offers educational games and books for young children. This is an app that not only contains a robust curriculum for language, reading, math, and general logic, every learning experience can be personalized to suit a child's problem areas, which is an excellent feature for kids that don't enjoy school. Plus, the whimsical design ensures that your kids will have a blast while learning, which makes this release a total win in my book.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Tornado Time Free

Tornado Time Free is an older game, but man, is it a good one. It's simple in scope, as there's only one stage, and you only have one goal, destroy as much of the town as possible. Basically, it is your job to get the highest score possible. While that type of setup is repetitive in nature, I doubt many children will notice the lack of variety. Plus, it's super fun to destroy the town over and over again. What kid wouldn't enjoy that?

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Gocco Zoo - Paint & Play

Gocco Zoo offers an enjoyable game where you can raise zoo animals as well as paint them. Heck, you can even event new species of animals if that's what floats your boat. Essentially this is a title that mixes together the fun of a painting app with the joy you can get from taking care of digital creatures. So if you enjoy feeding animals as well as slathering them with beautiful colors, then this is the game for you, you weirdo.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Starfall Free & Member

Starfall Free & Member is an educational app that offers simple content for pre-K users through third grade. The app provides many games that delve into popular subjects, like reading, math, and even singing. An internet connection is required to play, so this is a title best played at home. So if your child is just learning their ABCs and 123s, Starfall Free & Member is a quality choice.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

LEGO® City Explorers

LEGO City Explorers is a rocket launching game, much like Kerbal Space Program. It's inspired by NASA and so contains a bunch of videos of real-life astronauts at work, which I would have loved as a kid. It would also appear that the game ties into a few of LEGO's retail models, which should add an extra layer of interactivity to the game if you plan on purchasing those specific products.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

PLAYMOBIL Mars Mission

Much like LEGO, Playmobil tends to release free mobile games as advertising for its block-building toy line. These games are often delightful, and PLAYMOBIL Mars Mission definitely fits with this description. It serves as an educational game of sorts, though much of the gameplay revolves around collection-based missions. It's a fun little game despite the slightly repetitive gameplay, though I'm not too sure how "educational" it actually is. At the very least, your kids should have a blast as they explore Mars in this PLAYMOBIL release.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Rise of the TMNT: Power Up!

Rise of the TMNT comes from Nickelodeon, and it's completely free to play. It's a simple serving game where you have to multitask to create pizza for your four favorite reptiles. As you play, you can earn Pizza Points, which can then be redeemed on the Playmates website for select toys. So really, this free game serves as an advertisement of sorts for the Nickelodeon TV Show and the Playmates toy line. But hey, it's hard to argue with free, especially when the majority of branded titles on the Play Store are rife with in-app purchases.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Jet’s Bot Builder: Robot Games

Jet's Bot Builder is themed after the PBS kids show Ready Jet Go. It's a robot-building game aimed at children ages six to eight. The goal of the title is to design robots that will help the player traverse many different obstacles. The more obstacles you conquer, the more areas you'll get to visit. The idea behind this release is that the gameplay should instill STEM concepts into your young'n, though there's obviously no guarantee to this claim.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Doug dug.

Okay, Doug dug is a personal favorite of mine. While it's not a new game by any means, I feel it does not get the praise it deserves. Essentially this plays a lot like a mix of Mr. Driller and Dig Dug. Thankfully the controls are quite simple, which should allow any kid to grasp the main mechanic of digging down as far as you can. Oh, and unlike many free-to-play games, you never use the currency for anything other than trying for the highest score. Doug dug is all about high scores.

Monetization: $0.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Dinosaur Mix

Dinosaur Mix is a goofy game all about combining different parts of dinosaurs to come up with some wacky and original creations. Once a dinosaur is designed, you can explore with your buddy to search out eggs that can further change the creature's appearance. Of course, exploration is key if you'd like to find every egg, though really this is a game where the journey outclasses the destination, so it's more an enjoyable sandbox than a game you have to rush to beat. Ideally, this design choice should keep your kids busy for a good while.

Monetization: $2.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Crashy Bash Boom - Toy Tank Smash 'Em Up for Kids

Crashy Bash Boom is a delightful toy tank game for children. This is a title that plays like one big sandbox, and so anyone can jump in to start smashing some tanks into anything they like. So instead of watching as your kid smashes real-world toys together, potentially ruining your purchases, you can plop them in front of a tablet with this game loaded to allow for endless devastation that won't break the bank.

Monetization: $0.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Un Pas Fragile

Un Pas Fragile is a beautiful narrative game designed for all ages. There's no text to read, and the art does all the work in relaying the tale of this title. This story revolves around a frog that dreams of one day being a professional ballet dancer, which results in an adorable slice-of-life game that shouldn't be missed. Keep in mind that the title will only last 10 minutes or so before you've completed the entire story, but trust me when I say the experience is well worth the asking price.

Monetization: $1.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Reading Raven: Learn to read phonics adventure

Reading Raven is an educational game that provides step-by-step reading lessons through the use of phonics (of the Hooked on Phonics fame). You can expect lessons for just about any reading level, ranging from pre-reading to the ability to read full sentences. You can even configure multiple profiles for all of your children, which should alleviate any issues with using only one app to teach various lessons for many different reading levels. Sure, the game's graphics are simple, but the lessons within are definitely on point.

Monetization: $1.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Fox Tales - Kids Story Book: Learn to Read

If you are looking for a great interactive story to read to your kids or simply something to help them learn how to read, then look no further than Fox Tales - Kids Story Book: Learn to Read. Not only does it feature plenty of adventure game aspects for your child to interact with, but it makes for a great bedtime tale, thanks to its heartfelt story. There are 45 pages with hand-drawn illustrations with a total of 84 hidden stars to be discovered, which should provide hours of entertainment and replayability for any child between the ages of 5-12.

Monetization: $2.49 / no ads / no IAPs

ELOH

ELOH comes from Broken Rules Interactive Media, the same people behind the gorgeous adventure game Old Man's Journey. So this chilled-out musical puzzle game is not only a great release for kids, it should appeal to all ages. It's a great puzzler to play when you want to sit back and relax, and you can share the experience with your children since the entire thing is super easy to pick up. So if you or your kids enjoy musical rhythm games filled with puzzles, ELOH is an excellent choice.

Monetization: $2.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Lightbot Jr : Coding Puzzles

All the parents out there who would like to get their child interested in coding early should look at Lightbot Jr : Coding Puzzles. Essentially Lightbot Jr is an easier version of the popular Lightbot : Programming Puzzles. It is intended for children between the ages of 4-8. There are 42 levels where your child can play as Boybot or Girlbot as they solve problems rooted in computer science concepts. And if you find that your kid enjoys this game, then you will also want to check out the rest of Lightbot's fantastic catalog.

Monetization: $2.99 / no ads / no IAPs

HELP: Matching Games with Fun Puzzle Gameplay

HELP is an app that contains five separate games from notable developers, and it is being sold for $2.99, with the net proceeds going towards a children's charity called War Child UK. So if you have a hankering for some quality puzzlers that are appropriate for all ages and would like to contribute to a children's charity, look no further than HELP.

Monetization: $2.99 / no ads / no IAPs

KIDS

Kids is an odd little game that only lasts up to thirty minutes of playtime, so be aware that this is a title that's more about the experience than it is about long-lasting gameplay. Luckily what's beneath the surface is worth the asking price. The black and white art is probably the first thing most people will notice, which is simple yet striking. The gameplay, if you can call it that, revolves around moving with and against crowds to see which choices empty the stage first. The mechanics are intuitive, and the black and white cartoony design should appeal to children, which makes this a fun little title to play around with just to see what happens.

Monetization: $2.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Kids Piano Games PRO

Kids Piano Games PRO is something of an educational music game. It starts your kids on the path of learning the piano and provides them the skills to identify particular instrumental sounds. Basically, this game encourages your children to explore music creatively by helping out a band of friendly monsters who are preparing for a concert. There are eight musical notes available, which should allow for an easy way to learn how to play some of the most popular children's songs.

Monetization: $2.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Hey Duggee: We Love Animals

BBC Worldwide has been quietly releasing Hey Duggee branded games on the Play Store for some time. While I can't speak for the rest of their apps, these Hey Duggee games are all pretty solid, and if I had to choose one, I would go with Hey Duggee: We Love Animals. It is an infectious little game where you are tasked with caring for an assortment of cute cartoon animals. Much like a Tamagotchi game, you will need to feed, exercise, provide water, and even sometimes bandage your pets in order to keep them as happy as possible.

Monetization: $2.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Learn to Read with Tommy Turtle

Learn to Read with Tommy Turtle is an educational game that should be able to help anyone under the age of eight to learn how to read. There are many different mini-games to choose from, and they all revolve around solving puzzles by reading, which should encourage your youngsters to learn new words as they play through the title. Best of all, this is a premium release, so you won't have to worry about leaving your children unattended as they play.

Monetization: $2.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Zap Zap Kindergarten Math

Zap Zap Kindergarten Math is an educational adventure game perfect for children aged 3-6. You can expect a collection of fast-paced math games that will offer a solid introduction to mathematics. This content mainly includes addition and subtraction, place values, measurements plus data, and the gamification aspects really help keep your child interested in learning. Oh, and you can ignore the Play Store's in-app purchase inclusion statement, as there are none to be found after you install the game.

Monetization: $2.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Hidden Through Time

Hidden Through Time is a delightful hidden object game that offers wonderful art, cute animations, and enjoyable gameplay. Primarily players will spend their time deciphering clues in order to find all of the hidden objects in each level, so reading is necessary. More importantly, each stage is pleasantly animated, which makes it easy to stare at the screen for hours as players hunt down every last hidden object in this release. If your kid enjoys titles like Hidden Folks, then they're going to love Hidden Through Time.

Monetization: $2.99 / no ads / IAPs $0.99 apiece

Petting Zoo

I wouldn't say Petting Zoo is a game per se, but more an assortment of interactive pictures. That means there is no real goal other than to see how many crazy reactions you can find by tapping and swiping on the 21 available animals drawn in this app. I would imagine any child should find these differing reactions humorous and amusing, which to me says that Petting Zoo is a great choice for your kid's entertainment.

Monetization: $3.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Human Heroes Einstein On Time

Human Heroes Einstein On Time is an educational game that's perfect for any child that wants to learn how to tell time. The title stars Albert Einstein, and the English actor Stephen Fry voices him. The game is very polished, and obviously, the voice work is top-notch. Plus, it's a premium release, so you won't have to worry about your kids running into and advertisements or in-app purchases while they play.

Monetization: $3.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Thinkrolls 2 - Logic Puzzles

Avokiddo is another top-quality kid-focused publisher that releases highly polished educational apps with ethical monetization. One of their most popular games is Thinkrolls 2 - Logic Puzzles, a logic puzzler for kids 3-9 years old. The graphics are bright and colorful, the controls are spot-on, and the lack of in-app purchases and advertisements alleviates any worries of needing to spend any more money on the title past the initial asking price.

Monetization: $3.99 / no ads / no IAPs