If you want to share a video with someone but need to get rid of the audio for whatever reason, you can do so with Google Photos or another gallery app. But let's say you get to the point of sharing in WhatsApp and you still need to remove some annoying sound — the chat app is rolling out a feature that makes that a piece of cake.
You can now remove sound when sharing videos. Tap the mute icon before hitting send.
WhatsApp has announced an option to remove sound when sharing videos in its Play Store changelog, and many of our tipsters shared on Twitter that they can already see the responsible button. For them, the WhatsApp's video editor has a small speaker icon situated just below the video timeline. Toggling it off will silence the video so that it won't have any distracting audio on it when it reaches its recipient. However, it looks like the option is rolling out as a server-side change, as availability varies arbitrarily across different app versions.
The mute audio button appears whether you recorded the video within WhatsApp or not. So if you're sharing a video from another source or one that you've taken with your phone's camera app, you can still cut the sound.
According to WABetaInfo, the option first showed up in version 2.21.3.13 of the WhatsApp beta, but now that the feature is official and rolling out as a server-side switch, it's probably best to just download the latest stable version from APK Mirror and wait until it arrives for you.
