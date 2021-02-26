FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE ANNOUNCED FOR PLAYSTATION®5 CONSOLE

Enhanced and Expanded Version of FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE

Available Worldwide on June 10, 2021; Two New FINAL FANTASY VII Mobile Games Also Announced

LOS ANGELES (Feb. 25, 2021) – Revealed as part of the State of Play digital livestream, hosted by Sony Interactive Entertainment, SQUARE ENIX® today announced that the critically acclaimed and award-winning FINAL FANTASY® VII REMAKE will come to the PlayStation®5 (PS5™) console on June 10, 2021, as the enhanced and expanded FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE.

Watch the FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE – PS5 Announcement Trailer at: https://youtu.be/F7bEoGile7Q

View the FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE – PS5 Features Video at: https://youtu.be/DTjvkpAEtZA

FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE takes advantage of the latest generation hardware and includes a wealth of graphical, gameplay and system enhancements for the PS5:

Immerse yourself in the city of Midgar like never before, with improved textures, lighting, and background environments. Players can switch between two game modes:

"Graphics Mode" prioritizes 4K high-resolution graphics

"Performance Mode" prioritizes smooth action at 60 frames per second

Capture and share your memorable moments from the game with a fully customizable “Photo Mode”

Enjoy immersive battles by using the DualSense wireless controller, with its haptic feedback integration, and enjoy dynamic bike racing with its adaptive triggers.

New difficulty settings for ‘Classic Mode’ provide new ways to play

Jump into the action faster with optimized loading times

As a thank you to those who have purchased FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE for the PlayStation®4 console, Square Enix are providing these players a free PS5 enhancement update* that will include all next-gen visual and gameplay enhancements detailed above at no extra cost when playing on a PS5 console.

As well as introducing many exciting new enhancements, FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE also includes a brand-new episode featuring Yuffie as the main character. In this new adventure, play as ninja Yuffie Kisaragi as she infiltrates the shadowy Shinra Corporation to steal a powerful materia and restore glory to her homeland. Play alongside new characters and enjoy an expanded gameplay experience featuring multiple new combat and gameplay additions, bringing a new perspective to the FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE story that cannot be missed.

Players, who purchased FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE on PS4™ and upgrade to PS5 can purchase the new episode featuring Yuffie as a standalone download from the PlayStation®Store. Owners of the disc version of FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE on PS4 will require a PS5 console with disc drive in order to take advantage of this digital upgrade.

FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE will be available as a physical and digital Standard Edition, and as a Digital Deluxe Edition from the PlayStation®Store. The Digital Deluxe Edition of FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE comes with a digital mini soundtrack featuring songs, such as "Descendant of Shinobi," and a digital artbook which includes concept art and character sheets. Customers who pre-order the digital Standard Edition or Digital Deluxe Edition of FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE will receive the pre-order bonus Cacstar weapon for use in the new episode featuring Yuffie.

FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE, the PS5 enhancement update, and the standalone downloadable episode featuring Yuffie will be available for the PS5 console worldwide on June 10, 2021.

* If you already own FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE for the PS4 (physical or digital version) and own a PS5, you can download the FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE free PS5 enhancement update. This update does not include the new episode featuring Yuffie. The new episode featuring Yuffie can be purchased separately. An internet connection is required to obtain the free PS5 enhancement update. However, if you have purchased FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE (physical edition) for PS4 and own the PS5 digital edition (the model without a disc drive), then you are not eligible to download the upgrade.

In addition, today SQUARE ENIX announced two exciting new mobile games set in the FINAL FANTASY VII world. FINAL FANTASY VII THE FIRST SOLDIER is a battle royal action game set in Midgar before the events of FINAL FANTASY VII. As a SOLDIER candidate, the player will make full use of their magic and abilities in a battle for their survival. FINAL FANTASY VII EVER CRISIS is a chapter-structured single player experience which will cover the whole of the FFVII timeline, including the events of the original game along with all the FFVII compilation titles, as well as new story elements, penned by FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE story and scenario writer Kazushige Nojima, surrounding the origins of SOLDIER. More information on these two mobile games, FINAL FANTASY VII THE FIRST SOLDIER and FINAL FANTASY VII EVER CRISIS, will be announced at a later date.

To view the FINAL FANTASY VII THE FIRST SOLDIER Announcement trailer, visit: https://youtu.be/chSgLDIhWE0

To view the FINAL FANTASY VII EVER CRISIS Announcement trailer, visit: https://youtu.be/j6ZDKZfr-i0

Finally, the FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE Original Soundtrack will be available on online music subscription services**, including Apple Music, Spotify and Amazon Music Unlimited, from February 26. Fans can soon enjoy the 156 tracks that brought life and color to FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE wherever and whenever they want. For more information, please visit the respective pages.

**Streaming service and music availability may vary by region.

FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE is not yet rated and launches worldwide on June 10, 2021 for the PS5 console. It is available to pre-order now from local and online retailers, and digitally as a Standard or Digital Deluxe Edition at the PlayStation®Store.

FINAL FANTASY VII THE FIRST SOLDIER, slated for release in 2021, and FINAL FANTASY VII EVER CRISIS, slated for release in 2022, will be available as free downloads with in-app purchases for iOS and Android devices.

About FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE

In FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE, players will be drawn into a world where the Shinra Electric Power Company, a shadowy corporation, controls the planet’s very life force. Cloud Strife, a former member of Shinra’s elite SOLDIER unit now turned mercenary, lends his aid to an anti-Shinra organization calling themselves Avalanche. The first game in the project is set in the city of Midgar, and is a fully standalone gaming experience designed for RPG players that crave unforgettable characters, a powerful story and the ability to choose their style of play with a battle system that merges thrilling real-time action with strategic, command-based combat.

About FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE

FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE is an enhanced and expanded version of the critically acclaimed and award-winning FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE for the PlayStation®5 console. FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE comes bundled with the brand new episode featuring Yuffie as the main character, which introduces an exhilarating new story arc and numerous gameplay additions for players to enjoy., FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE further brings the reimagining of the legendary game that redefined the RPG genre to life—with improved textures, lighting, background environments, visual optimization options, Photo Mode, and more.

About Square Enix, Inc.

Square Enix, Inc. develops, publishes, distributes and licenses SQUARE ENIX®, EIDOS® and TAITO® branded entertainment content throughout the Americas as part of the Square Enix group of companies. Square Enix, Inc. is affiliated with a global network of leading development studios such as Crystal Dynamics® and Eidos Montréal™. The Square Enix group of companies boasts a valuable portfolio of intellectual property including: FINAL FANTASY®, which has sold over 159 million units worldwide; DRAGON QUEST®, which has sold over 82 million units worldwide; TOMB RAIDER®, which has sold over 81 million units worldwide; and the legendary SPACE INVADERS®. Square Enix, Inc. is a U.S.-based, wholly owned subsidiary of Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd.

More information on Square Enix, Inc. can be found at https://square-enix-games.com.