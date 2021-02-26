Terraria is perhaps one of the most successful indie games ever, but earlier this month, the lead developer announced that an in-development version for Google Stadia would be cancelled. The decision came after the creator went on a multi-tweet tirade against Google for shutting down his account (allegedly due to YouTube TOS violations), but now the Stadia port is back on.

Terraria's Stadia port only became known after its primary developer Andrew Spinks complained about Google's support staff on Twitter. He wrote, "I absolutely have not done anything to violate your terms of service, so I can take this no other way than you deciding to burn this bridge. Consider it burned. [Terraria] for [Google Stadia] is canceled. My company will no longer support any of your platforms moving forward." Terraria's development team later clarified that the Android version would continue to be supported, though the Stadia port was still not going to happen.

However, in a recent 'State of the Game' post on the Terraria forums, it was confirmed that the Stadia release will move forward:

As you may have noticed, we had a ton of issues to kick off the year stemming from the locking-down of Redigit's entire Google account in early January. After a month of pushing (and with the immense support of our fans), Google finally reached out and was able to provide a lot of transparency around the situation and to restore access to all of our accounts. Due to the hard work the Stadia team has put in - as well as our partners at 505 Games - we have decided that we will allow the upcoming launch [of] Terraria on Google Stadia to proceed. The Terraria Stadia build is based on the DR Studios 1.4.0.5 (latest) build, and is currently at Google for certification review.

It's great that Stadia players will get another high-profile game to try out, even if Terraria is already available natively on Android and PC (as well as Xbox One, Switch, PS4, PS Vita, iOS, and Amazon Fire devices).