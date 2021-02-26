LG has never had the best reputation for software updates, and that situation really hasn't changed any with the release of Android 11 last year. It took until 2020 before we saw Android 11 updates hit any of the company's phones, and even that had been limited to South Korea. Now we're finally starting to see some domestic action, as the V60 on Verizon and T-Mobile upgrades to Android 11.
LG's skin hasn't changed very much, so the update's headline features will be the ones Google created for Android 11: notification bubbles, one-time permissions, and notification history, to name a few. (You can read about the best of what Android 11 has to offer here.) Both Verizon and T-Mobile V60 users should begin seeing the OTA release get underway today, so make sure to head over to the settings app and check for the update.
The Verizon V60 gets its January security patch, while the T-Mobile version picks up the slightly newer February patch. While it's good to see LG finally start its Android 11 rollout, the fact it's taken them so long is less than great news, given the situation LG finds itself in. Hopefully, the company finds a way to make a comeback soon.
