HBO Max first launched nearly a year ago, bringing the majority of Time Warner Media's catalog under one roof with select high-profile shows and movies from other companies. The service is likely seeing a boost in subscribers, thanks to all the movies Warner Bros. is releasing on HBO Max (alongside limited theatrical runs), and now there are some improvements in store for TV watching.

HBO Max is bringing back the restart button for Android TV, which was removed a few months ago for unknown reasons. The Play Store changelog says now that it's back, restarting an in-progress movie or TV episode only takes one click:

Back by popular demand: we’re thrilled to re-introduce the restart button for Android TV users! We know you’ve been missing it, and now you can quickly restart an in-progress video with just one click. This update also includes new and improved player controls for Android mobile and tablet users, making it easier to jump back into what you’re watching. Plus, we’ve squashed some bugs and made performance enhancements for a faster, smoother streaming experience.

Besides the new button, a recent Reddit post by u/djjsin pointed out that Dolby Digital 5.1 surround sound is working again on Chromecasts. Of course, you'll still need a movie or TV show optimized for the format, but at least your streaming stick won't get in the way anymore.