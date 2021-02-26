Samsung produces some of the best budget Chromebooks around, and its 'Chromebook 4' lineup has been especially popular during the past holiday and back-to-school seasons. Now you can get the upgraded 11-inch variant for $199.99, a savings of $80 over the usual price.

The model on sale has an 11.6-inch screen, an Intel Celeron N4000 processor, 6GB RAM, 64GB of internal eMMC storage, stereo 1.5W speakers, 802.11 ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.0, and a 5,070mAh battery. For connectivity, you get one USB Type-C port, one USB Type-A connector, a microSD card slot, and a headphone/microphone combo jack.

The main downside here is that the display resolution is only 1366x768. You can pick one up from the link below.