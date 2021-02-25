Last month, Samsung revealed the Galaxy A32 5G, which is expected to launch in India and other regions soon. However, the company is also prepping a non-5G version, which has now been made official on Samsung's website.

The new variant differs from the Galaxy A32 5G in a few ways, besides the lack of 5G support. The phone is slightly smaller, with a 6.4" AMOLED screen instead of the 6.5" panel on the 5G phone. Samsung has also switched to a completely different camera array, with a 64MP main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide, a 5MP macro, and a 5MP depth sensor. The storage and RAM options appear to be identical, except that a variant with 64GB will be available, while the 5G phone will only be sold with 128GB.

Samsung didn't specify which exact processor the phone will use, only giving the same vague description as with the A32 5G's chipset: an octa-core CPU, with two 2GHz cores and 6 1.8GHz cores. Some media outlets are reporting that the 5G model will use the MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC, so given the identical description here, it seems likely the LTE-only phone could use the same chip.

Samsung hasn't specified what the Galaxy A32 will cost, or where it will be sold. The phone's processor (the A31) was never officially released in the United States, so you probably shouldn't expect this one to make an appearance in 'Murica.