Samsung has already rolled out its Android 11 update to many phones and tablets, branded as One UI 3.0, but the company introduced a minor revision with the Galaxy S21 series. The One UI 3.1 update was already confirmed to arrive on select phones and tablets, and now the wide rollout is in full swing.
There are now reports of One UI 3.1 arriving on the Galaxy S10 series, Galaxy Note20 series, Z Fold 2, Z Flip, Z Flip 5G, and Note10 series. Some of the rollouts are still based on region — the S10 update appears mostly localized to Europe, for example — but it should eventually reach those devices everywhere. We're still waiting for some A-series phones to get the upgrade, and it's possible Samsung could decide to add more devices later.
One UI 3.1 is still based on Android 11, but it includes a few extra software features that first debuted on the Galaxy S21 series. Most of the improvements are for the camera, such as Enhanced Single Take mode, an object eraser, and video call effects for some apps. There's also the blockchain-powered Private Share feature, smart home controls in the Quick Settings, and other minor UX changes.
