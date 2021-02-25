If TV backlights like the ones we showed off at the beginning of February aren't your thing, perhaps your living space, gaming room, or home theater could benefit from a different style of ambient lighting. Introducing the Govee Flow Pro Wi-Fi TV Light Bars, now just $49.49 (20.50 off).
Like their back light cousins, the Flow Pro light bars are built around Govee's ColorSense technology. What this means is that the Flow Pro uses a camera mounted to the top or bottom edge of your TV so that it can capture the colors playing on your screen. That information is then relayed back to the light bars so that they can cast the same colors as the show or movie you're watching. The result is a beautiful tapestry of immersive colors that emit from the light bars and onto your wall, creating an ambient experience while you enjoy your content.
The Flow Pro light bars include 12 different scene modes so that you can find the perfect lighting to match your viewing preferences, plus there's a music mode that lets the light bars pulse along with the music playing through your TV, making it great for karaoke night, enjoying rhythm-based video games, and more.
If you'd like to grab a pair for your entertainment space, the Govee Flow Pro Wi-Fi TV Light Bars can be yours for just $49.49 (20.50 off) through Amazon when you use the coupon code 9PHN2IE8 at checkout. You'll need to act fast, though, because supplies is limited.
