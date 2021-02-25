The weather's warming up in most of the U.S., so you might be open to restarting that exercise routine. Perhaps. Maybe a new pair of wireless earbuds can help — Jabra's Elite Active 65t are well-suited for the task and are on sale right now for 40% off.

These earbuds are great for getting into a workout groove, getting in touch with Google Assistant or Alexa, or taking calls with their four microphones. They'll take on sweat and rain and last 5 hours at a time — up to 10 hours more off the wall with the included charging case.

The 65t earbuds usually sell for $100 (the ubiquitous Copper Black version may have sold for around $88), but you can get them in Copper Black, Copper Blue, Copper Red, and Titanium Black finishes from Amazon for just $60 — $40 off! Prime shipping and free return availability varies with color.