Amazon Luna is creeping up on Stadia when it comes to availability. The company has announced that the platform is now available for anyone interested who owns a Fire TV, departing from its initial invite-only approach to distributing the service. Luna still remains in its Early Access phase, though.

New customers can download the Luna app on their Fire TV and sign up for a 7-day free trial without having to wait for approval. This broadens the service's availability and makes it much easier to get in on the action, especially if you already own a compatible Fire TV. Amazon has also announced that its controller can now be purchased without an invitation on Amazon.com/LunaController. But you can just connect your existing compatible Bluetooth controller to your Fire TV if you already have one.

Amazon's approach to game streaming is a little different from Google's. Instead of an optional Pro tier with occasional free games and 4K streams, Amazon offers a flat fee that gives you access to a selection of games. There's a $5.99/month Luna Plus tier and a $14.99 Ubisoft+ channel that gives you access to many premium Ubisoft titles. The service is also available on select Android phones as well as on Windows, Mac, and iOS.