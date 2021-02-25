Anker is probably best known for its phone accessories, but the company also sells a wide range of audio products. Now you can get four of Anker's great Bluetooth speakers for up to 31% off the original prices, but only for today (and while supplies last).

The first item up for grabs is the $61.99 ($28 off) Soundcore Wakey, pictured above, which has a digital clock on the side and a Qi wireless charging pad on the top. There's also the $44.99 ($15 off) Soundcore Boost, which is more intended for outdoor use, as it has some protection against water splashes and dust (IPX7 rated). The most premium model on sale is the $69.99 ($30 off) Soundcore Motion+, which has the same IPX7 rating paired with 30W speakers and a 12-hour battery.

The last discounted option is the PowerConf speakerphone, which is currently $99 ($30 off). It functions over USB Type-C or Bluetooth, and uses six microphones to pick up clear audio in all directions, so it's a great option for work calls.