OnePlus is currently working on bringing Android 11 to the Nord, but it's only available in beta right now. And it looks like it will remain that way for a little longer, as the company has just pushed another Oxygen OS 10 build to the midrange phone.
The latest version is rolling out as 10.5.11 to OnePlus Nord phones around the globe. It's bringing the January 2021 security patch and improved system stability, but beyond that, nothing seems to have changed.
EU: 10.5.11.AC01BA
GLO: 10.5.11.AC01AA
Changelog
- System
- Updated Android Security Patch to 2021.01
- Improved system stability
Be sure to check your system settings for the new firmware to see if it's already available to you. If not, you can also use the third-party Oxygen Updater app to sideload the OTA update. With Android 11 currently available in its third Open Beta iteration, it hopefully won't take too long until it's finished.
- Source:
- OnePlus
