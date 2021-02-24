Shortly after unveiling its X7 series, Realme has announced its next set of products in India. The highlight of the launch was the Realme Narzo 30 series, consisting of the 30A and the 30 Pro, but, a pair of affordable ANC earbuds — the Realme Buds Air 2 — and a bunch of gaming accessories also got some screentime.

Realme Narzo 30 Pro

The Narzo 30 Pro, powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset, happens to be the most affordable 5G phone in India. It boasts a 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 180Hz touch sampling rate.

The triple-camera setup consists of a 48MP f/1.8 primary, an 8MP f/2.2 ultrawide, and a 2MP bokeh sensor while the front-facing camera is a 16MP f/2.0 unit that's nestled in a hole punch cutout.

Specs

Processor MediaTek Dimensity 800U RAM 6/8GB LPDDR4x Display 6.5-inch IPS LCD panel, FHD+ (2400 x 1080), 120Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate, hole-punch display Battery 5,000mAh, 30W fast charging Front camera 16MP f/2.0 Rear cameras 48MP wide f/1.8 + 8MP ultrawide f/2.2; FOV 119° + 2MP bokeh Connectivity 5G nNR, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11.b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, OS Android 10-based Realme UI Dimensions 164.5mm x 75.9mm x 9.8mm Ports USB Type-C, 3.5mm headhpone jack Colors Lazer Blac, Lazer Blue Biometrics Side-mounted fingerprint sensor



It features a 5,000mAh battery and has support for 30W fast charging. Unfortunately, the Narzo 30 Pro still runs on Android 10 (with Realme UI on top). The base variant (6GB/64GB) is priced at ₹16,999 (~$235), whereas the 8GB/128GB variant will set you back ₹19,999 (~$277).

Realme Narzo 30A

The 30A is a budget smartphone that's powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 SoC and is coupled with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. It packs a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop notch, which houses the 8MP selfie camera.

The primary camera arrangement features a 13MP sensor which is accompanied by an unspecified B&W depth sensor. A good ol' capacitive fingerprint sensor can be found on the back of the phone.

Specs

Processor MediaTek Helio G85 RAM 3/4GB Display 6.5-inch IPS LCD panel, HD+ (1640 x 720) Battery 6,000mAh, 18W fast charging Front camera 8MP Rear cameras 12MP wide + unspecified B&W sensor Connectivity 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11.b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, OS Android 10-based Realme UI Dimensions 162.2mm x 75.1mm x 9.1mm Ports USB Type-C, 3.5mm headhpone jack Colors Sword Black, Blade Silver Biometrics Side-mounted fingerprint sensor



To combat battery woes, there's a 6,000mAh unit that supports 18W fast charging. Regular users of wired earphones may find solace in the 3.5mm port present here.

The Narzo 30A is priced at ₹8,999 (~$124) and ₹9,999 (~$139) for the 3GB/32GB and 4GB/64GB variants, respectively.

Apart from the Narzo 30 series, Realme also introduced The Chainsmokers-tuned Realme Buds Air 2, a motion-activated night light, and a few gaming accessories.

While today was all about budget devices, Realme took the wraps off its Snapdragon 888-powered Realme GT at MWC Shanghai yesterday. The flagship phone will have a dual-tone vegan leather design that's reminiscent of the OnePlus Concept One that debuted at CES last year. It goes on sale next month, although pricing is yet to be announced.