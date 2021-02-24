Google bundles a lot of clever software features with its Pixel phones, including Call Screen, Adaptive Sound, and car crash detection. One Missouri man is particularly thankful for that last feature. Late last year, Chuck Walker found himself injured and trapped in an overturned Bobcat loader. According to the story he shared on Reddit this week, his Pixel 4 XL managed to detect the accident and ring emergency services, thus saving him from a very lengthy and unpleasant stay.

Walker was doing work on the ranch he owns near Kansas City, MO when disaster struck. The exact nature of the disaster is unclear as Walker has no recollection before waking up in his overturned Bobcat at the bottom of a ravine. He would find out later he had seven broken ribs, and more troublingly, four fractured thoracic vertebrae. With his exits blocked and his phone thrown clear of the cab, he worried he'd have to wait to be found.

Like many Pixel owners, Walker fiddled with the phone's emergency features and promptly forgot all about them. In his wrecked Bobcat, a voice called out from the one earbud that had remained in his ear. It was a 911 operator, who told him emergency services were already on the way. "I was confused and couldn’t understand how they knew about the accident. It wasn’t until later that night at the hospital that I recalled enabling the feature," Walker tells Android Police. But in Walker's defense, confusion is common after a blow to the head — he believes he may have been unconscious for up to eight minutes.

Walker's flipped Bobcat the day after his accident.

The Pixel's crash detection feature is available in the Personal Safety app on recent Pixel phones, but only in the US, UK, and Australia. It uses device sensors, ambient audio, and your location to detect car crashes. When triggered, the Pixel rings loudly and asks you to confirm you're okay. If you don't press the big green button, it calls emergency services. That's what happened to Walker, who says he was in an out-of-the-way part of his property when his vehicle rolled. Without the crash detection feature, Walker believes he would have been trapped for hours.

"I’m confident I would have survived, but I would have been hypothermic by the time I was found," Walker, a former paramedic, says. "I think my greatest terror was when I smelled leaking diesel fuel and worried about a fire." Luckily, Google's crash detection really came through that day. Walker was pulled from the wreckage only minutes after the accident and taken to the hospital. He was released two days later, but it took several months for him to fully recover.

Judging by the comments on Walker's original Reddit threads, many Pixel owners didn't know their phones had this capability. Maybe this will spur some of them to flip the switch, though. "I’m thankful for the technology and hope that by sharing my story, others will become aware of the car crash detection feature and perhaps be helped the way I was," Walker says.