If you've ever rooted your Android phone to modify system components, chances are, you've come across Magisk, which allows for systemless root access. Developer John Wu has constantly updated it to ensure it works just as well and goes undetected by Google's SafetyNet. The tool is now being updated to version 22.0, which introduces support for the Samsung Galaxy S21 series and kills the Magisk Manager as we know it.

The update's focus is on improving the user experience, which is why separate releases of Magisk (the core components) and the Magisk Manager (the companion app) are being done away with. Both components have now been consolidated into the new Magisk app (previously Magisk Manager), which will also be recognized as a flashable ZIP by TWRP.

If you're an existing user and have hidden the Magisk Manager app, make sure to reinstate it before upgrading.

Changelog [General] Magisk and Magisk Manager is now merged into the same package

[App] The term “Magisk Manager” is no longer used elsewhere. We refer it as the Magisk app.

[App] Support hiding the Magisk app with advanced technique (stub APK loading) on Android 5.0+ (it used to be 9.0+)

[App] Disallow re-packaging the Magisk app on devices lower than Android 5.0

[App] Detect and warn about multiple invalid states and provide instructions on how to resolve it

[MagiskHide] Fix a bug when stopping MagiskHide does not take effect

[MagiskBoot] Fix bug when unpacking lz4_lg compressed boot images

[MagiskInit] Support Galaxy S21 series

[MagiskSU] Fix incorrect APEX paths that caused libsqlite.so fail to load

The new update also introduces support for the Samsung Galaxy S21 series and extends Magisk app hiding to devices running on Android 5.0 and above; it was previously limited to Android 9.0+ phones. There are also a few squashed bugs listed in the changelog above.

You can download Magisk v22.0 from APK Mirror, but just make sure you know what you're doing — don't jump the gun if you've no previous experience. If you're not familiar with the installation process, check out the developer's detailed instructions here.