Google's mobile payment app continues to support a growing number of banks and financial institutions across the world. Since our last update, 84 banks and credit unions are now compatible with Google Pay across 24 countries. Interestingly, the majority of them are in Canada, with a whopping 57 new ones.

Australia Bank of Queensland Limited

Austria Prepay Solutions

Brazil XP Investimentos Banco Inter Digio

Canada Access Credit Union Advance Savings Credit Union Limited Affinity Credit Union Assiniboine Credit Union Beaubear Credit Union Blackville Credit Union Caisse populaire de Clare limitée Cambrian Credit Union Cape Breton Credit Union Chinook Financial/CF CU Coastal Financial Credit Union Ltd Community Credit Union of Cumberland & Colchester Conexus Credit Union Consolidated Credit Union Cornerstone Credit Union Financial Group Limited Credit Union Atlantic Dodsland Credit Union Eagle River Credit Union East Coast Credit Union EasternEdge Credit Union Limited Envision Financial/FW CU Evangeline-Central Credit Union First Calgary Financial/CF CU Foam Lake Credit Union Innovation Credit Union Interior Savings Credit Union Island Savings/FW CU Kingston Community Credit Union Limited Leading Edge Credit Union Libro Credit Union Luseland Credit Union Macklin Credit Union Mainstreet Credit Union Malpeque Bay Credit Union Morell Credit Union Mountain View Financial/CF CU New Brunswick Teachers' Association Credit Union Newfoundland And Labrador Credit Union PenFinancial Credit Union Prospera Credit Union Provincial Credit Union Radius Credit Union Souris Credit Union St. Joseph's Credit Union Steinbach Credit Union Sunova Credit Union Limited Sydney Credit Union Limited Synergy Credit Union LtdU.S. Bank N.A. Tignish Credit Union U.S. Bank N.A. Unity Credit Union Limited Valley Credit Union Limited (NA-CA) Valley First & Enderby District/FW CU VantageOne Credit Union (NA-CA) Venture Credit Union Westminster Credit Union Weyburn Credit Union

Chile Itaú

Czech Republic Expobank CZ a.s.

Denmark Pleo Financial Services

Estonia AS Inbank

France Pleo Financial Services

Germany Pleo Financial Services Landesbank Berlin

Greece Up Hellas S.A

Hong Kong livi Bank

Ireland Pleo Financial Services

Italy Banco BPM Credito Emiliano S.p.A.

Japan Credit Saison UC Card

Poland Krajowa Spoldzielcza Kasa Oszczednosciowo- Kredytowa (KSKOK)

Singapore Nium Pte Ltd Razer Inc.

Slovakia Tatra banka, a.s., - Raiffeisen bank

Spain Pleo Financial Services

Sweden Pleo Financial Services

Switzerland Hypothekarbank Lenzburg AG

UAE Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank

United Kingdom Pleo Financial Services

Ukraine JSC Bank Credit Dnepr JSС "Bank Portal" JSC JSCB LVIV JSC «Pravex Bank» RwS bank

