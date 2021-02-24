Google's mobile payment app continues to support a growing number of banks and financial institutions across the world. Since our last update, 84 banks and credit unions are now compatible with Google Pay across 24 countries. Interestingly, the majority of them are in Canada, with a whopping 57 new ones.
- Australia
- Bank of Queensland Limited
- Austria
- Prepay Solutions
- Brazil
- XP Investimentos
- Banco Inter
- Digio
- Canada
- Access Credit Union
- Advance Savings Credit Union Limited
- Affinity Credit Union
- Assiniboine Credit Union
- Beaubear Credit Union
- Blackville Credit Union
- Caisse populaire de Clare limitée
- Cambrian Credit Union
- Cape Breton Credit Union
- Chinook Financial/CF CU
- Coastal Financial Credit Union Ltd
- Community Credit Union of Cumberland & Colchester
- Conexus Credit Union
- Consolidated Credit Union
- Cornerstone Credit Union Financial Group Limited
- Credit Union Atlantic
- Dodsland Credit Union
- Eagle River Credit Union
- East Coast Credit Union
- EasternEdge Credit Union Limited
- Envision Financial/FW CU
- Evangeline-Central Credit Union
- First Calgary Financial/CF CU
- Foam Lake Credit Union
- Innovation Credit Union
- Interior Savings Credit Union
- Island Savings/FW CU
- Kingston Community Credit Union Limited
- Leading Edge Credit Union
- Libro Credit Union
- Luseland Credit Union
- Macklin Credit Union
- Mainstreet Credit Union
- Malpeque Bay Credit Union
- Morell Credit Union
- Mountain View Financial/CF CU
- New Brunswick Teachers' Association Credit Union
- Newfoundland And Labrador Credit Union
- PenFinancial Credit Union
- Prospera Credit Union
- Provincial Credit Union
- Radius Credit Union
- Souris Credit Union
- St. Joseph's Credit Union
- Steinbach Credit Union
- Sunova Credit Union Limited
- Sydney Credit Union Limited
- Synergy Credit Union LtdU.S. Bank N.A.
- Tignish Credit Union
- U.S. Bank N.A.
- Unity Credit Union Limited
- Valley Credit Union Limited (NA-CA)
- Valley First & Enderby District/FW CU
- VantageOne Credit Union (NA-CA)
- Venture Credit Union
- Westminster Credit Union
- Weyburn Credit Union
- Chile
- Itaú
- Czech Republic
- Expobank CZ a.s.
- Denmark
- Pleo Financial Services
- Estonia
- AS Inbank
- France
- Pleo Financial Services
- Germany
- Pleo Financial Services
- Landesbank Berlin
- Greece
- Up Hellas S.A
- Hong Kong
- livi Bank
- Ireland
- Pleo Financial Services
- Italy
- Banco BPM
- Credito Emiliano S.p.A.
- Japan
- Credit Saison
- UC Card
- Poland
- Krajowa Spoldzielcza Kasa Oszczednosciowo- Kredytowa (KSKOK)
- Singapore
- Nium Pte Ltd
- Razer Inc.
- Slovakia
- Tatra banka, a.s., - Raiffeisen bank
- Spain
- Pleo Financial Services
- Sweden
- Pleo Financial Services
- Switzerland
- Hypothekarbank Lenzburg AG
- UAE
- Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank
- United Kingdom
- Pleo Financial Services
- Ukraine
- JSC Bank Credit Dnepr
- JSС "Bank Portal"
- JSC JSCB LVIV
- JSC «Pravex Bank»
- RwS bank
Comments