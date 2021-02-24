Vacuuming can be annoying, time-consuming, and very noisy. Luckily, all these attributes can be avoided with a robotic vacuum from Roomba. The Roomba 980 offers powerful cleaning capabilities, advanced auto-scheduling features, and a price tag that comes in at just $299 for certified refurbished units right now on Amazon.

These refurbished iRobot Roomba 980s utilize the company's patented AeroForce 3-Stage Cleaning System to rid your carpet and hard floors of dirt and debris. This vacuum should be great for keepers of little critters, too, as the dual multi-surface brushes promise to handle pet hair with ease. And thanks to its smart battery monitoring, it will run for up to two hours before automatically returning to its charging base to juice up and resume cleaning if needed.

The Roomba 980 sets itself apart from traditional vacuums with a ton of smart features that come built right in, like technology that lets it map its surroundings to efficiently clean around objects and under furniture. Using iRobot's HOME app, you can keep an eye on the vacuums progress, view cleaning history, and control and schedule vacuuming sessions. It's even compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant so you can set the vacuum in motion with a quick voice command.

The $299 refurb price includes Amazon's Renewed Guarantee, which certifies the product has been professionally inspected, tested and cleaned by Amazon-qualified suppliers. And if it doesn't meet your expectations, you can receive a refund or replacement within 90 days of receipt.