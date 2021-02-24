Welcome to Wednesday, everyone. Today's list offers many sales, and I even have a few standouts to share with everyone. First up is Z.O.N.A Shadow of Lemansk, an enjoyable FPS that's easily worth the asking price. Next, I have When Silence Fell, a text-based adventure game that offers an enjoyable story. Last but not least is Mathematiqa, a puzzle and quiz game for all of you deep thinkers out there. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold green text in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 31 temporarily free and 25 on-sale apps and games for the middle of the week.
Free
Apps
- Equalizer & Bass Booster Pro $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Equalizer - Bass Booster pro $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Equalizer - Bass Booster - Volume Booster Pro $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Equalizer FX Pro $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Global Equalizer & Bass Booster Pro $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Manual Camera : DSLR - Camera Professional $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Contacts Widget - Quick Dial Widget - Speed Dial $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Emazao Crop and Livestock $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Fast Video Splitter for Whatsapp status $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Greeting Photo Editor- Photo frame and Wishes app $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Druid $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- The Choice of Life: Middle Ages $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Freelancer 2: Idle gamedev life simulator [VIP] $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Retro Pixel - Hardcore platformer $5.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Unwanted Gray $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Brain Card Game - Xbar10n $1.89 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Block Puzzle $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Bricks Breaker Pro : No Ads $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Classic Sudoku PRO(No Ads) $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Flippy Geometry 3D Puzzle meditation game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- League of Stickman 2-Sword Demon $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Mermaid Treasure Hunting(No ads) - Match3 puzzle $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Retro Pixel Classic $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- WindWings: Space shooter, Galaxy attack (Premium) $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- BattleTime: Ultimate $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Emoji Quiz - Combine emojis & guess words $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Legend Guardians: Epic Heroes Fighting Action RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Riddle Me 2020 - A Game of Riddles $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Simple Photo Widget - Photo Widget - Gallery photo $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- One UI Icon Pack - Samsung Icons & Wallpapers $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Lines Square - Neon icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Sale
Apps
- ShootAssist $10.99 -> $5.49; Sale ends in 7 hours
- Car Costs Complete: consumption- and cost-control $2.70 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Swiftly switch - Pro $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- The three little pigs $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Rapid Notifications Blocker PRO $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Screen Repair and Calibrator Pro $5.49 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Call Notes Pro - check out who is calling $5.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Display Calibration Pro $5.49 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Flowdia Diagrams $9.99 -> $4.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Joystick Mouse Adapter $5.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Copy Paste Any Text Instantly $3.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in ?
Games
- Angelo and Deemon: One Hell of a Quest (Full) $3.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Endurance: dead space (Premium) $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Mathematiqa - Math Brain Game Puzzles And Riddles $5.49 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Mega Adventure - Platform retro adventure $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Mega Maker $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Z.O.N.A Shadow of Lemansk Post-apocalyptic shooter $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- When Silence Fell - A Dark Interactive Story $2.49 -> $1.69; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Caelus Black Icon Pack - Black Linear Icons $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Caelus Icon Pack - Colorful Linear Icons $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Caelus White Icon Pack - White Linear Icons $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Sagon Circle Icon Pack: Dark UI $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Diamond - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Olympia Sticker - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Rubuk - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
