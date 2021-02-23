This story was originally published and last updated

Stadia's $10-a-month premium subscription, Stadia Pro, includes access to an ever-expanding catalog of games at no additional cost. The selection of redeemable games varies — Google adds a few each month, and sometimes removes some. Here, for your convenience, we've compiled a handy list of all the games you can claim right now.

Click any linked game title to open it in Stadia on desktop or mobile.

New games for March 2021

  • Games coming to Pro March 1:
    • PixelJunk Raiders
    • AVICII Invector
    • Pac-Man Mega Tunnel Battle
    • Reigns

Any Pro games you claim stay in your library as long as you're a Pro subscriber. If you unsubscribe, you lose access — but you'll get it back if you resubscribe later. If you've enabled family sharing, members of your family group can access your Pro titles, even if they're not subscribed themselves.

On March 1, four new games are coming to Stadia Pro: the platform-exclusive roguelike PixelJunk Raiders, rhythm game AVICII Invector, Pac-Man Mega Tunnel Battle, and medieval strategy card game Reigns. Four games are leaving, too:  Kine, Secret Neighbor, Monster Jam Steel Titans and Outcasters (which you can actually claim through March 2).

Including Destiny 2 and Super Bomberman R Online (neither of which requires a subscription), Pro subscribers will be able to claim a total of 30 games in March.

The following list includes all current and former Stadia Pro games. (Sort by availability to move expired games to the bottom.)

TitleAddedAvailability
Ary and the Secret of Seasons2021/01/01Currently available
AVICII Invector2021/03/01Not yet available
Celeste2020/10/01Removed 2021/01/01
Crayta2020/07/01Currently available; free for all users as of 2021/02/10
Cthulhu Saves Christmas2020/12/22Currently available
Dead by Daylight2020/10/01Removed 2021/01/01
Destiny 22020/11/19Currently available; base game free for all users
Destiny 2: The Collection2019/11/19Removed 2020/11/19
El Hijo - A Wild West Tale2021/01/01Currently available
Elder Scrolls Online2020/06/16Removed 2020/07/16
Embr2020/01/01Removed 2021/01/01
Enter the Gungeon2021/02/01Currently available
Everspace2020/12/01Currently available
F1 20202021/01/01Currently available
Farming Simulator 19: Platinum Edition2019/12/01Removed 2020/03/01
Figment2021/01/01Currently available
The Gardens Between2020/11/01Removed 2021/02/01
Get Packed2020/06/01Removed 2020/09/01
Grid2020/03/01Removed 2020/09/01
Gunsport2020/09/01Currently available
Gylt2020/02/01Removed 2021/01/01
Hello Neighbor2020/09/20Removed 2020/12/01
Hello Neighbor: Hide & Seek2020/11/01Removed 2021/02/01
Hitman2020/09/01Currently available
Hitman 22020/12/01Removed 2021/02/01
Hotline Miami2021/01/01Currently available
Human: Fall Flat2020/10/01Currently available
Into the Breach2020/12/01Removed 2021/02/01
Jotun: Valhalla Edition2020/10/01Removed 2021/01/01
Journey to the Savage Planet: Employee of the Month Edition2021/02/01Currently available
Just Shapes & Beats2020/06/01Removed 2020/11/01
Kine2020/12/01Available until 2021/03/01
Kona2020/08/01Removed 2020/09/01
Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light2021/02/01Currently available
Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris2020/10/01Removed 2021/01/01
Little Nightmares2020/07/01Removed 2020/12/01
Little Nightmares II2021/02/11Currently available
Metro 2033 Redux2020/08/01Removed 2020/10/01
Metro Exodus2020/02/01Removed 2020/04/01
Metro Last Light Redux2020/09/01Removed 2020/11/01
Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom2020/07/01Removed 2020/10/01
Monster Jam Steel Titans2020/12/01Available until 2021/03/01
Orcs Must Die! 32020/06/14Currently available
Outcasters2020/12/03Available until 2021/03/02
Pac-Man Mega Tunnel Battle2021/03/01Not yet available
Panzer Dragoon Remake2020/06/01Removed 2021/02/01
PixelJunk Raiders2021/03/01Not yet available
PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG)2020/04/28Currently available
Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid2020/06/01Removed 2020/12/01
Reigns2021/03/01Not yet available
Republique2020/11/01Currently available
Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration2020/01/01Removed 2020/02/01
Risk of Rain 22020/11/01Removed 2021/01/01
Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break2020/08/14Removed 2021/01/01
Samurai Shodown2019/11/19Removed 2020/02/01
Secret Neighbor2020/12/01Available until 2021/03/01
Serious Sam Collection2020/04/01Removed 2020/06/01
Sniper Elite 42020/11/01Removed 2021/02/01
Spitlings2020/04/01Removed 2020/06/01
Stacks on Stacks (on Stacks)2020/04/01Removed 2020/06/01
SteamWorld Dig2020/07/01Currently available
SteamWorld Dig 22020/03/01Currently available
SteamWorld Heist2020/05/01Currently available
SteamWorld Quest2020/03/01Currently available
Strange Brigade2020/08/01Removed 2020/11/01
Submerged: Hidden Depths2020/12/03Currently available
Sundered: Eldritch Edition2020/11/01Currently available
Super Bomberman R Online2020/09/01Currently available; free for all users as of December 1, 2020
Superhot2020/06/01Removed 2020/12/01
Superhot: Mind Control Delete2020/10/01Currently available
Thumper2020/01/01Removed 2020/05/01
Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition2019/12/01Removed 2020/01/01
The Turing Test2020/05/01Removed 2020/10/01
West of Loathing2020/07/01Removed 2020/11/01
Zombie Army 4: Dead War2020/05/01Removed 2020/08/01

To get a sense of what's available on Stadia beyond freebies, check out our list of every single game on the platform. For any other questions, you can refer to our in-depth Stadia explainer.