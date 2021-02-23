While Google hasn't secured as many exclusive titles for Stadia as competing platforms, there has been a slow trickle of indie games arriving first on the streaming service. Google today announced another game coming to Stadia before anywhere else: PixelJunk Raiders.

The PixelJunk series has been ongoing since PixelJunk Racers on the PS3 in 2007, and this new entry is an 'action-adventure rogue-like' that takes players through treacherous environments as they battle aliens. The game uses procedural-generated landscapes with unique settlements, towns, canyons, and temples, so there should be plenty of replay value. PixelJunk Raiders also supports Stadia State Share.

PixelJunk Raiders is coming to Google Stadia on March 1st, and is rated T for Teen by the ESRB (PEGI 12, USK 12). It will be free to claim and play with Stadia Pro, but everyone else will have to pay $19.99 for it.