Oppo has made a few announcements at Mobile World Congress Shanghai today, including new partnerships that will see its VOOC flash charging technology used by other companies and a wireless charging solution to take on Xiaomi with.

The most interesting news to come from today's event is that Oppo is working on wireless air charging similar to that which Xiaomi has already unveiled. It's said to be a feature of the Oppo X 2021 rollable concept phone that will start charging when it's within 10cm of its special charging mat. You can continue to use the phone while it's topping up, so long as you don't stray too far from the charger. While Xiaomi's Mi Air Charge only supports 5W charging at present, Oppo says its version can go up to 7.5W — the race is now on to see who can ship this tech in a consumer device first.

With The Flash Initiative, Oppo will license VOOC charging so that it can be built into a range of products from other manufacturers. The first partners to be named are Anker, Volkswagen, and NXP Semiconductors, so expect to see the rapid charging tech in cars, mobile accessories, and also various public spaces in the coming years.

Oppo's last announcement of the show was the 5G CPE Omni. It's a 5G WiFi hub is built around Qualcomm's Snapdragon X55 5G modem-RF system. It uses the sub-6GHz spectrum with eight different antennas working in tandem to produce the best signal possible. It can also rotate its positioning to ensure optimal mmWave reception and downlink speeds of up to 4.06Gbps. It's designed for home or office use, although we don't have any word on pricing just yet.