Between all of your email addresses, social media accounts, online store logins, and more, having a secure password management app has become a basic necessity for anyone who spends time on the internet. Luckily, there isn't just one password manager to rule them all — there are a lot of great options out there, one of which is NordPass. As part of their End of Winter Sale, you can save up to 70% on a 2-year subscription to NordPass Premium, but you'll need to move fast.
In case you need a refresher, NordPass is a convenient password manager designed to hold all of your most private login information. The service is built upon a "zero-knowledge architecture," which is just a fancy way of saying that all of the data you store within the app is encrypted before it reaches NordPass' servers, making it impossible to read by anyone else but you. On top of this huge perk, NordPass Premium comes with access to 6 active devices at a time, secure item sharing, trusted contacts support, a password health checker, and a data breach scanner.
For a limited time, you can get a 2-year subscription to NordPass Premium for a massive 70% off its usual price. That means instead of forking over $119.76, you only pay $35.93 for two full years of service. If you'd rather not commit to two years, you can choose to save 60% on a one-year subscription to NordPass Premium, bringing your payment down to $23.88 for 12 months. This offer is only valid until Thursday, February 25th, so you have a very limited time to take advantage of it before it's gone.
Still on the fence about whether or not NordPass is right for you? Use this offer to try the service out, risk free. If you're not satisfied, you can request a refund within the first month thanks to NordPass' 30-day money back guarantee. To get started, head on over to NordPass' website using this link, and don't forget to grab the official NordPass app from the Play Store.
Interested in a sponsored post or other advertising options? Fill out this form.
Comments